Principal Jennifer Nzeza and teacher Jennifer Smith lead the parade, talking to students with a bullhorn along the route.

Southside Elementary kicks off online learning with parade

Lucia and Gina Paz made a sign for the parade.

Families line the streets near Southside as teachers drive toward them.

The Mangum family waits for the teachers to drive by.

Teachers hold up signs with messages for their students.

Ava and Addison Hays hold their homemade signs.

Southside principal Jennifer Nzeza cheers on teachers as they prepare for the parade

The Howell family waits for the parade.

The Rivolta family hold homemade signs as teachers drive by.

One teacher made her truck into a beach theme.

Jessica and Karalina Kress

Teachers wave to students as they drive by.

Amy and Logan Schwartz rode their bikes to the parade.

Teachers hold up signs with messages for their students.

The Finlay family anxiously waits for the parade.

Kevin, Julie and Isabelle Cooke work together to send a message to teachers.

Principal Jennifer Nzeza and teacher Jennifer Smith lead the parade, talking to students with a bullhorn along the route.

Several teachers wore silly outfits to bring joy to the students.

Some teachers had pompoms to cheer for the students.

The Taplinger family is excited for the parade, though Annabelle is hoping to see her teacher, Ms. Pedler.

The Howell family cheers on the teachers as they drive by.

Holden and Beatrice DeGuzman show off their homemade banner.

Teachers drove past students' houses to get them excited for online learning.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Even though Wednesday marked the first day of online learning for Sarasota County schools, students who attend Southside Elementary still had the chance to see their teachers in person, but at a distance. 

Staff members of Southside drove their cars through the surrounding neighborhoods in a parade so their students would still get the chance to see them. The students waited on the sidewalk with their families and friends, though they were sure to stay six feet apart.  

The teachers decked out their cars with different themes and the students held up signs saying, "We love you" and "We miss you." Some even made signs for their favorite teacher. 

 

