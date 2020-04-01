Southside Elementary kicks off online learning with parade

Even though Wednesday marked the first day of online learning for Sarasota County schools, students who attend Southside Elementary still had the chance to see their teachers in person, but at a distance.

Staff members of Southside drove their cars through the surrounding neighborhoods in a parade so their students would still get the chance to see them. The students waited on the sidewalk with their families and friends, though they were sure to stay six feet apart.

The teachers decked out their cars with different themes and the students held up signs saying, "We love you" and "We miss you." Some even made signs for their favorite teacher.