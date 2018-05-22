Students show film festival for their families

Fourth grade students in John Freeman's class hosted a film festival for their families May 22 at Southside Elementary School.

For an assignment, the students wrote narratives revolving around a superhero theme. From there, the best nine were chosen via the student's votes and were turned into screenplays. In groups of five, the fourth graders worked together to stage the film, create props, act and film the movie and edit their masterpiece together.

At the film festival, the students presented their final movies to their parents and peers. They dressed up for the red carpet, posed for photos and enjoyed popcorn and snacks during the shows.

The film festival showed eight of the nine films. Guests were able to vote for their top favorite films after the showing. The votes were asked to be based on the criteria of creativity, acting, story line and humor.