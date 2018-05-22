 Skip to main content
Judeah, Addison, Madison, Amalia, Jaidyn and Ava

Students show film festival for their families

The students enjoyed popcorn and candy during the showing.

The students grabbed their favorite snacks before sitting down.

Popcorn shaped cookies were available for guests.

Teacher John Freeman introduces the students' project.

Students and their families watched the films together.

The films were created using MovieMaker.

Kaitlyn, Jenn and Jaidyn Stutler

The classroom was decorated with a red carpet, balloons and hollywood stars.

Tyler

DJ, Henry and Dorothy Donovan

Holden and Trish Fout

Students pose for a photo with props.

Teachers John Freeman and Jessica Gardner

Skyler Menard and Judeah

A 4th grade class at Southside Elementary hosted the 2nd annual Film Fest.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Fourth grade students in John Freeman's class hosted a film festival for their families May 22 at Southside Elementary School. 

For an assignment, the students wrote narratives revolving around a superhero theme. From there, the best nine were chosen via the student's votes and were turned into screenplays. In groups of five, the fourth graders worked together to stage the film, create props, act and film the movie and edit their masterpiece together. 

At the film festival, the students presented their final movies to their parents and peers. They dressed up for the red carpet, posed for photos and enjoyed popcorn and snacks during the shows. 

The film festival showed eight of the nine films. Guests were able to vote for their top favorite films after the showing. The votes were asked to be based on the criteria of creativity, acting, story line and humor. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

