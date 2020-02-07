 Skip to main content
William Johnson, 6, passes a water bottle to a police robot.

Southside blooms during STEM night

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

William Johnson, 6, passes a water bottle to a police robot.

Cru Raines, 8, and Beckham Cunk, 7, put together their Rigamajig.

Cru Raines, 8, and Beckham Cunk, 7, put together their Rigamajig.

Cru Raines, 8, finds a matching piece for his Rigamajig.

Cru Raines, 8, finds a matching piece for his Rigamajig.

Zachary, 9, Adam, 7, and Nathan Ponte, 5, learn about nitrogen through a balloon experiment.

Zachary, 9, Adam, 7, and Nathan Ponte, 5, learn about nitrogen through a balloon experiment.

Students and their families pack the cafeteria for STEM night.

Students and their families pack the cafeteria for STEM night.

Addison Hankey, 11, and Lily Glaubach, 11, create their leaf rubbings.

Addison Hankey, 11, and Lily Glaubach, 11, create their leaf rubbings.

Lily Glaubach, 11, and Addison Hankey, 11, show their leaf rubbings.

Lily Glaubach, 11, and Addison Hankey, 11, show their leaf rubbings.

Twins Gaines and Grier Turnball, 7, learn about starfish at the Mote Marine Laboratory booth.

Twins Gaines and Grier Turnball, 7, learn about starfish at the Mote Marine Laboratory booth.

Maddie Kucera, 5, pets a turtle shell.

Maddie Kucera, 5, pets a turtle shell.

Tyler Paul, 10, uses a gyroscope to spin on a moving base.

Tyler Paul, 10, uses a gyroscope to spin on a moving base.

Tyler Paul, 10, gets the hang of the gyroscope.

Tyler Paul, 10, gets the hang of the gyroscope.

The Rigamajig was a big hit with the students.

The Rigamajig was a big hit with the students.

Olivia Mendez, 6

Olivia Mendez, 6

Olivia Mendez, 6, looks through a microscope.

Olivia Mendez, 6, looks through a microscope.

William Johnson, 6, plays with the police department robot.

William Johnson, 6, plays with the police department robot.

Students were given a passport to fill out at each station. At the end of the night they received extra credit when they turned it in.

Students were given a passport to fill out at each station. At the end of the night they received extra credit when they turned it in.

Mackie Bass, 6, plays with a robot.

Mackie Bass, 6, plays with a robot.

Piper Mulligan, 9, measures her rock tower.

Piper Mulligan, 9, measures her rock tower.

Southside Elementary School hosted its first STEM night on Feb. 6.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics were all the rage during the first Southside Elementary School STEM night Feb. 6.

Students and their families packed the elementary’s cafeteria as they examined booths that ranged from learning how nitrogen works with a balloon experiment presented by SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream to creating leaf rubbings at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens booth.

Interactive stations included Mote Marine Laboratory, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, Sarasota County, Bee Pals, UF/IFAS Extension, Stocking Savvy, Sarasota Police Department Bomb Squad and The Microsoft Store.

