Southside blooms during STEM night

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics were all the rage during the first Southside Elementary School STEM night Feb. 6.

Students and their families packed the elementary’s cafeteria as they examined booths that ranged from learning how nitrogen works with a balloon experiment presented by SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream to creating leaf rubbings at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens booth.

Interactive stations included Mote Marine Laboratory, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, Sarasota County, Bee Pals, UF/IFAS Extension, Stocking Savvy, Sarasota Police Department Bomb Squad and The Microsoft Store.