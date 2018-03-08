Southeastern Guide Dogs supporters dine in dark

For a person with working vision, putting toothpaste on a toothbrush is an easy task.

The same goes for eating dinner.

But for those that are blind or visually impaired, these everyday tasks prove challenging.

On March 8, Southeastern Guide Dogs put their supporters to the test during its Dining in the Dark event.

Following a cocktail hour and presentation, the 150 attendees put on blindfolds and attempted to eat their entrees.

Before cutting into their meals, Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman told them they might feel awkward, uncomfortable and even a little isolated. Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of Admissions and Alumni Support Suzy Wilburn offered the attendees some tips to combat these feelings.

She told them they all should have worn patterned clothing so that if they spilled, no one would be able to tell, and that if they happened to already eat their bread, they were out of luck because that is their “search and rescue tool.”

It was a small look into what Wilburn, who got her guide dog Carson six-and-a-half years ago, deals with everyday she said.

At the end of her tip list, she took a more serious tone and reminded attendees, that unlike her and others who are blind, they can take off their blindfolds when they’re done eating.

“Think of what it’s like for us who can’t take ours off,” Wilburn said.







