Southeastern Guide Dogs Assistant Director Jennifer Groff and event chairwoman Susan Malloy Jones

Southeastern Guide Dogs supporters dine in dark

Thursday, Mar. 8, 2018 |

Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman Southeastern Guide Dogs speaker Ewa Nowakowski

Marcia Wharton, Marge Barpal, Garry Wharton and Cindy and Jean Janelle

Mary Scharf and Josh and Cathy Reinitz

Donna Miller with guide dog Summit, Patty Palajyi and Micheline Silverman

Lori Sikorski and Deborah Kennedy

Steve Carlson attempts to eat his dinner with a blindfold on.

David Spector and Cecy and Steve Siegler

Walter Serwatka and Connie Holcomb

Melissa and Ian Howard and Alisa and Roger Pettingell

Xuerui Salenger, Roberta Straff and Chris Gumbiner

Renee Hamad and Hillary Steele

Scott Joseph Moore, Tim Nelson, Frances Marinaro and Sandy Nelson

Roberta and Larry Straff

Gabe Rosica, Joanne Forch, Ken Gorman and Lorraine Falivene

Jan Phillips and Vickie Crupi

Samantha Hopkins and Leigh Hughes

Colleen Richard attempts to eat her food while blindfolded.

The event was held March 8 in the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

For a person with working vision, putting toothpaste on a toothbrush is an easy task.

The same goes for eating dinner.

But for those that are blind or visually impaired, these everyday tasks prove challenging.

On March 8, Southeastern Guide Dogs put their supporters to the test during its Dining in the Dark event.

Following a cocktail hour and presentation, the 150 attendees put on blindfolds and attempted to eat their entrees.

Before cutting into their meals, Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman told them they might feel awkward, uncomfortable and even a little isolated. Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of Admissions and Alumni Support Suzy Wilburn offered the attendees some tips to combat these feelings.

She told them they all should have worn patterned clothing so that if they spilled, no one would be able to tell, and that if they happened to already eat their bread, they were out of luck because that is their “search and rescue tool.”

It was a small look into what Wilburn, who got her guide dog Carson six-and-a-half years ago, deals with everyday she said.

At the end of her tip list, she took a more serious tone and reminded attendees, that unlike her and others who are blind, they can take off their blindfolds when they’re done eating.

“Think of what it’s like for us who can’t take ours off,”  Wilburn said.




 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

