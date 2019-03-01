 Skip to main content
Marjorie Singer and Roxzene Hunter

Southeastern Guide Dogs graduation raises the woof

Friday, Mar. 1, 2019

Keith Hirst with Chantale Williams and Riley

AJ Gonzales, Marisa Gerlach and Jennifer Groff with Astro the guide dog

Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman and Isaac Barpal

Madison, Zachary, Landon, Brock and Chrissy Terry

Pappy, Chrissy Terry's new guide dog, officially graduated from Southeastern Guide Dogs on March 1.

Judy Cole, Lis Hempfling and Charlene Doll

Brian Howeton and Julia

Colleen Farrell, Polly Stark and Marcia Sherwin

Liberty was one of 9 dogs who graduated on March 1. She will go home with Tatiana Henneha.

Bekker and Anne Brown

The dogs lines up under the chair during the commencement ceremony.

Christalyn Byrd comforts her dog, Midnight, during the ceremony.

The commencement took place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Chrissy Terry has had a hard year. Her son, Landon, lost his vision last fall, just after she had to medically retire her first guide dog, Orange. 

Her new guide dog, who she received from Southeastern Guide Dog on March 1 during the commencement ceremony, is named Pappy. 

"For me, Pappy is independence and courage. He's exactly what I needed. When I first met him, he gave me a lot of love. Pappy has been there when I've been very emotional," said Terry. "Pappy is so silly and fits right in with my family." 

The commencement ceremony graduated nine dogs and is the first one to be held in Sarasota in 2019. The Hyatt Regency hosted the event. 

