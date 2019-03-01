Southeastern Guide Dogs graduation raises the woof

Chrissy Terry has had a hard year. Her son, Landon, lost his vision last fall, just after she had to medically retire her first guide dog, Orange.

Her new guide dog, who she received from Southeastern Guide Dog on March 1 during the commencement ceremony, is named Pappy.

"For me, Pappy is independence and courage. He's exactly what I needed. When I first met him, he gave me a lot of love. Pappy has been there when I've been very emotional," said Terry. "Pappy is so silly and fits right in with my family."

The commencement ceremony graduated nine dogs and is the first one to be held in Sarasota in 2019. The Hyatt Regency hosted the event.