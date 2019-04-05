Donors dine in darkness to raise awareness

It was a dog lovers paradise April 4 at Art Ovation Hotel as guests gathered together in support of Southeastern Guide Dogs.

But there was a bigger mission at hand – to raise awareness of the darkness for those not only with visual impairment, but veterans as well. As CEO Titus Herman told guests, veterans with PTSD and other disabilities experience their own version of darkness.

Southeastern Guide Dogs train dogs for the visually impaired and veterans, giving them "hope, independence, confidence and mobility." Veteran's guide dogs are trained to perform tasks such as checking corners, retrieving items and turning on lights.

After eating their dinner with a blindfold on to experience firsthand what its like to lose one of the senses, guests heard from Veteran and Southeastern Guide Dog graduate Keni Thomas, joined by his service dog Keith. Thomas was part of the 18-hour firefight recounted in the book and movie, "Black Hawk Down."