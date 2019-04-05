 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Jason Hughes and Susan Malloy Jones

Donors dine in darkness to raise awareness

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Jason Hughes and Susan Malloy Jones

Buy this Photo
Guest Speaker Keni Thomas and his service dog Keith

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Guest Speaker Keni Thomas and his service dog Keith

Buy this Photo
Marlo Turner and Mischa Kirby

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Marlo Turner and Mischa Kirby

Buy this Photo
Guests were blindfolded during the main course to experience eating while not being able to see.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Guests were blindfolded during the main course to experience eating while not being able to see.

Buy this Photo
Dessert was placed on each table setting.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Dessert was placed on each table setting.

Buy this Photo
"Geebee" was paint by Jean G. Farmer.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

"Geebee" was paint by Jean G. Farmer.

Buy this Photo
"Valor" was painted by Debbie Marucci.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

"Valor" was painted by Debbie Marucci.

Buy this Photo
Cards were placed on the tables to help guests understand the vision differences between total blindness and partial.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Cards were placed on the tables to help guests understand the vision differences between total blindness and partial.

Buy this Photo
Phil Chaikin gets kisses from Ambassador dog Astro.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Phil Chaikin gets kisses from Ambassador dog Astro.

Buy this Photo
Marisa Blanca and Dick Singer

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Marisa Blanca and Dick Singer

Buy this Photo
William and Lorna Nagler

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

William and Lorna Nagler

Buy this Photo
Janice Shanaham and Cheryl Cummerow

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Janice Shanaham and Cheryl Cummerow

Buy this Photo
John and Janice Shanaham

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

John and Janice Shanaham

Buy this Photo
Leigh Hughes, Michael, Heather and Leah Yancy, Reagan Hughes and Holly Campion

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Leigh Hughes, Michael, Heather and Leah Yancy, Reagan Hughes and Holly Campion

Buy this Photo
Mark and Marcia Sherwin

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Mark and Marcia Sherwin

Buy this Photo
Page Robinson, Lori Sikorski, Christine Mathis, Darrin Robinson and Jenni Kessock

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Page Robinson, Lori Sikorski, Christine Mathis, Darrin Robinson and Jenni Kessock

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Jason Hughes and Susan Malloy Jones with Sean Brown and his service dog Pella.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Jason Hughes and Susan Malloy Jones with Sean Brown and his service dog Pella.

Buy this Photo
Dawn McKnight, Debbie Marucci and Janey Donadee

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Dawn McKnight, Debbie Marucci and Janey Donadee

Buy this Photo
Pam Wiley and Barb Janes

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Pam Wiley and Barb Janes

Buy this Photo
Carson

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Carson

Buy this Photo
Rich and Dee Nicoletti

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Rich and Dee Nicoletti

Buy this Photo
Guest Speaker Keni Thomas and his service dog Keith

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Guest Speaker Keni Thomas and his service dog Keith

Buy this Photo
CEO Titus Herman gives the welcoming speech.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

CEO Titus Herman gives the welcoming speech.

Buy this Photo
Share
Southeastern Guide Dogs hosted Dining in the Dark April 4 at Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a dog lovers paradise April 4 at Art Ovation Hotel as guests gathered together in support of Southeastern Guide Dogs. 

But there was a bigger mission at hand – to raise awareness of the darkness for those not only with visual impairment, but veterans as well. As CEO Titus Herman told guests, veterans with PTSD and other disabilities experience their own version of darkness. 

Southeastern Guide Dogs train dogs for the visually impaired and veterans, giving them "hope, independence, confidence and mobility." Veteran's guide dogs are trained to perform tasks such as checking corners, retrieving items and turning on lights. 

After eating their dinner with a blindfold on to experience firsthand what its like to lose one of the senses, guests heard from Veteran and Southeastern Guide Dog graduate Keni Thomas, joined by his service dog Keith. Thomas was part of the 18-hour firefight recounted in the book and movie, "Black Hawk Down."

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement