FCCI Insurance's Blake Perkins, John Kretkowski, Andrew Hoffa and Scott Langdon serve up Perkins' special butternut squash bisque. It's made with butternut squash, chicken stock, thyme, brown sugar and nutmeg.

Soup for everyone in Lakewood Ranch to raise funds

FCCI Insurance's Blake Perkins, John Kretkowski, Andrew Hoffa and Scott Langdon serve up Perkins' special butternut squash bisque. It's made with butternut squash, chicken stock, thyme, brown sugar and nutmeg.

Manatee Technical College culinary students Yamile Soto and Elena Mata pour their zuppa toscana into a bread bowl for guests.

Manatee Technical College culinary students Yamile Soto and Elena Mata pour their zuppa toscana into a bread bowl for guests.

Mattison's Restaurants and Catering Marketing Director Caryn Hodge serves Mattison's New England clam chowder.

Mattison's Restaurants and Catering Marketing Director Caryn Hodge serves Mattison's New England clam chowder.

"It has a little kick to it," Bradenton's Kathy Kall says of Nancy's Bar-B-Q's chili, which has the burnt ends of brisket in it.

"It has a little kick to it," Bradenton's Kathy Kall says of Nancy's Bar-B-Q's chili, which has the burnt ends of brisket in it.

Neal Signature Homes' Renee Wilson, with friend Nicole Nisi, settles on her soup choice — chicken poblano soup from the Grove.

Neal Signature Homes' Renee Wilson, with friend Nicole Nisi, settles on her soup choice — chicken poblano soup from the Grove.

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Catena and Sarasota's Cindy D'Oleo both liked the chicken thai vegetable from MacAllisters Grill and Tavern.

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Catena and Sarasota's Cindy D'Oleo both liked the chicken thai vegetable from MacAllisters Grill and Tavern.

East County resident Marianne Lopata enjoys lunch with a friend.

East County resident Marianne Lopata enjoys lunch with a friend.

East County's Gwen, Jeanine and Joe Certo all tried different soups. They came together last year, as well.

East County's Gwen, Jeanine and Joe Certo all tried different soups. They came together last year, as well.

As a new retiree, Summerfield's Carol Beaty finally got to enjoy the Empty Bowls lunch. She selected a chili from Nancy's Bar-B-Q. "I always wanted to come, but I was always working," she said.

As a new retiree, Summerfield's Carol Beaty finally got to enjoy the Empty Bowls lunch. She selected a chili from Nancy's Bar-B-Q. "I always wanted to come, but I was always working," she said.

Mary Visvardis, Diane Bolz and Patty Luter came from Parrish and enjoyed picking out their bowls after lunch.

Mary Visvardis, Diane Bolz and Patty Luter came from Parrish and enjoyed picking out their bowls after lunch.

Parrish residents Sandra Pigaga and Debbie Espinola show off their unique bowls.

Parrish residents Sandra Pigaga and Debbie Espinola show off their unique bowls.

Lakewood Ranch's Sherri Baker and Spring Phillips came during their lunch breaks. "Any excuse to get outside is great," Baker says.

Lakewood Ranch's Sherri Baker and Spring Phillips came during their lunch breaks. "Any excuse to get outside is great," Baker says.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Kathy Horn hunts for the perfect bowl. Last year, she found one with flamingos, which matched her bathroom.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Kathy Horn hunts for the perfect bowl. Last year, she found one with flamingos, which matched her bathroom.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Tamara Harris found a bowl that matches ones she already has at home.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Tamara Harris found a bowl that matches ones she already has at home.

Bradenton's Kelly Camrath selects a tomato blue cheese soup made by Central Cafe. It's served up by Publix employee Pedro Irimia.

Bradenton's Kelly Camrath selects a tomato blue cheese soup made by Central Cafe. It's served up by Publix employee Pedro Irimia.

Mill Creek's Rae Dowling selects a clam chowder, while East County's Betsy Benac, an at-large Manatee County commissioner, samples a chicken curry.

Mill Creek's Rae Dowling selects a clam chowder, while East County's Betsy Benac, an at-large Manatee County commissioner, samples a chicken curry.

Lakewood Ranch's John Justice joined his wife, Diane Justice, for the occasion. He liked his loaded potato soup. She got zuppa toscana.

Lakewood Ranch's John Justice joined his wife, Diane Justice, for the occasion. He liked his loaded potato soup. She got zuppa toscana.

Meals on Wheels PLUS Vice President of Events and Volunteer Engagement Judi Bjork and President and CEO Maribeth Phillips chat with friend Annmarie Kuffer, of Synovus Bank.

Meals on Wheels PLUS Vice President of Events and Volunteer Engagement Judi Bjork and President and CEO Maribeth Phillips chat with friend Annmarie Kuffer, of Synovus Bank.

Guests could choose from 500 bowls made by students at local schools and professionals, or made during a community bowl painting event.

Guests could choose from 500 bowls made by students at local schools and professionals, or made during a community bowl painting event.

Empty Bowls fundraiser benefits Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

When it came to choosing a bowl of soup at the Meals on Wheels' Empty Bowls luncheon Nov. 22 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, members of the Certo family went in different directions.

The arrived at the annual fundraiser together, but East County's Gwen Certo selected a thai chicken vegetable soup, while her husband, Joe Certo, picked chicken udon noodle. Their daughter, GreyHawk Landing's Jeanine Certo, chose chicken poblano.

"Our last name may be the same, but our tastes are different," Joe Certo said with a chuckle. "It's a great cause, and it's fun."

Guests received a full bowl of soup, a piece of bread and a bottle of water for lunch. Afterward, they could browse from a selection of 500 handmade bowls.

