When it came to choosing a bowl of soup at the Meals on Wheels' Empty Bowls luncheon Nov. 22 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, members of the Certo family went in different directions.

The arrived at the annual fundraiser together, but East County's Gwen Certo selected a thai chicken vegetable soup, while her husband, Joe Certo, picked chicken udon noodle. Their daughter, GreyHawk Landing's Jeanine Certo, chose chicken poblano.

"Our last name may be the same, but our tastes are different," Joe Certo said with a chuckle. "It's a great cause, and it's fun."

Guests received a full bowl of soup, a piece of bread and a bottle of water for lunch. Afterward, they could browse from a selection of 500 handmade bowls.