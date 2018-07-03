Soggy but spectacular fireworks show at Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park.

It might have come a bit late, but the Fireworks on the Lake did blast off July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Lakewood Ranch 3-year-old Virginia Lanham was happy her parents, Virginia and Craig Lanham, were among those who waited through some heavy rain earlier in the evening. She knew what kind of fireworks she wanted to see.

"I want to see the sparkly ones," she said. "The ones that glitter."

Ran dampened the activities but musical performances by Greg Billings Band and Albert Castiglia went off after delays. The fireworks show began at 9:50 p.m. and lasted 17 minutes, shooting off 1,100 shells.