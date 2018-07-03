 Skip to main content
The fireworks show over Nathan Benderson Park went off after a delay for rain.

Soggy but spectacular

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Bradenton's Serena Velasquez and Kylee Untisz play games before the rain hit.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Megan Miller and Liam Miller, 5, brought their new puppy, Tallulah, to watch the fireworks.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota 5-year-old Madalyn Laperriere couldn't wait for the fireworks show.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota 4-year-old Frankie Haines has her hands full with a rubber duck game.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Ellenton's Matt Neitzel and his 2-year-old son, Parker, are prepared for the rain.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Bradenton's Becky Mannon, Linda Huffman and Sandy Snurr have high spirits despite the rain.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Bradenton's Dave Snurr and Jerry Huffman made the same fashion statement.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Bill and Tavia Ames wait for the fireworks with their children 6-year-old Thiery, 7-year-old Tinsley and 4-year-old Tascher.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

The fireworks show at Benderson Park lasted for 17 minutes.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota 2-year-old Josie Drost and dad, Jake, Drost take a selfie before the fireworks.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Kenna Haldane, 5, Nalia Haldane, 5, Scarlet Zacharias, 4, Cameron Ellis, 4, Kyla Ellis, 2, and Greyson Zacharias, 4, can't wait for the fireworks.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Summerfield's Lisa Hage, 3, and Riverwalk's Samuel Danault, 3, munch on snacks before the fireworks.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch 3-year-old Virginia Lanham has a great seat for the event on her dad, Craig's, shoulders.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

The rain couldn't keep a solid crowd from attending the fireworks show.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

After a delay, it was time for the fireworks.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Bradenton 1-year-old Raelynn Steinberger and her parents Michelle Steinberger and David Steinberger relax between music performances.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

University Park's George Parker grills burgers before the fireworks show.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Kyle Becker, 10, loves baseball so much that he decided to get it painted on his face by Christine Stopa.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Dasan Novo, a 10-year-old from Venice, participates in an eating contest.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Greg Billings and his band get into their set, which was pushed back due to weather.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Laurie Cleveland (white hat) dances along with the crowd during the Greg Billings Band set.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Siesta Key's Jackie Lee and Jeff Lee enjoy the music.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

There were 1,100 shells shot off during the show.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Angela Murray from Sarasota captures some memories.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Phil Mancini, Kim Mancini and Renee Phinney, and Lakewood Ranch's Rebecca Blitz and Eric Fenton get ready to enjoy the fireworks show in the VIP section.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Nik Wallenda and Mike Moran chat before the show starts.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

The rain didn't halt an outstanding fireworks display.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Fireworks light up the sky over Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Fireworks show goes on despite showers at Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It might have come a bit late, but the Fireworks on the Lake did blast off July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Lakewood Ranch 3-year-old Virginia Lanham was happy her parents, Virginia and Craig Lanham, were among those who waited through some heavy rain earlier in the evening. She knew what kind of fireworks she wanted to see.

"I want to see the sparkly ones," she said. "The ones that glitter." 

Ran dampened the activities but musical performances by Greg Billings Band and Albert Castiglia went off after delays. The fireworks show began at 9:50 p.m. and lasted 17 minutes, shooting off 1,100 shells.

