Trayvon Pinder, an eighth grader at Braden River Middle School, danced to almost every song played during the Snowcoming dance at the school Dec. 5.

This year's Snowcoming dance was Pinder's first and last in his years at Braden River Middle, so he wanted to make the most of it.

"It's fun to be with friends," he said. "It might be the last time we'll see all of us together."

Students danced the night away showing off their moves and taking photos to commemorate the evening.

Elena Viteri, a sixth grader, said she loved dancing and singing along to all the songs and also enjoyed dressing up for the occasion.

Proceeds from the dance will go toward the school's Panthers Help with the Holidays program, formerly known as Adopt-A-Family.