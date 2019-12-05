 Skip to main content
Seventh graders Amber Depasquale and Katie Helm dance with their friends. Depasquale said she's been looking forward to the dance.

Snow much fun at Braden River Middle dance

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Emily Cappello, Elizabeth Graham and Elena Viteri, all sixth graders, enjoy their first Snowcoming dance. Viteri said she loves singing, dancing and dressing up.

Eighth graders Elizabeth Lambert, Taniya Young and Shanti Villalobos love the dancing, music, food and decorations at the Snowcoming dance.

Donesha Reed, a sixth grader, dances with dozens of other students during the "Cha Cha Slide."

Sixth graders Gabriel Baeza and Carlos Duque and eighth grader Francisco Camquiz do the cha cha during the "Cha Cha Slide."

Alanna Hall, Lily Harris, Giovanna Mendes and Layla Robertson, all sixth graders, take a break from dancing. The group of friends took a selfie to commemorate their time at the dance.

Trayvon Pinder, an eighth grader, enjoys his first and last Snowcoming dance. "It's fun to be with friends," he said.

Lauren Wade and Haylee Hogan, seventh graders, have fun during the Snowcoming dance with their friends.

Kayden Withers, Liliana Vazquez, Addison Kolbe and Hailey Williams, all eighth graders, spend time with each other during the Snowcoming dance.

Luis Palafox, Kyle Page and Isai Palacios-Alejandre, sixth graders, dance together.

Mariana Aguirre and Barbara Baeza, seventh graders, dance to Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."

From back, Aryonna Morran, an eighth grader, and seventh graders Orchid Nguyen and Yaira Spears dance in a conga line.

Eli Bazo, Sydney Sumner and Airiona Rodgers, sixth graders, like the music at the dance.

Jenna Davis, Ava Whidden, Shelby McGrew, Jenna Hamed and Caitlin Jordan, all eighth graders, dance as a group.

Keaton Schooley, Sabrina Brooks and Suri Bui, sixth graders, love hearing Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

Annabella Stevens, Abbi Barker and Lindsay Austen, seventh grader, enjoy spending time with each other during the dance.

Students dance the night away during Snowcoming
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Trayvon Pinder, an eighth grader at Braden River Middle School, danced to almost every song played during the Snowcoming dance at the school Dec. 5. 

This year's Snowcoming dance was Pinder's first and last in his years at Braden River Middle, so he wanted to make the most of it.

"It's fun to be with friends," he said. "It might be the last time we'll see all of us together."

Students danced the night away showing off their moves and taking photos to commemorate the evening. 

Elena Viteri, a sixth grader, said she loved dancing and singing along to all the songs and also enjoyed dressing up for the occasion. 

Proceeds from the dance will go toward the school's Panthers Help with the Holidays program, formerly known as Adopt-A-Family. 

