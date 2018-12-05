 Skip to main content
Executive Chef Jeremy Thayer said the Grove's kitchen was built with wonderful "attention to detail."

Sneak peek performance at the Grove in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The food kept coming for more than two hours at the Grove.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Bartender Jasmine Haas will be delivering drinks at the bar.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The Grove will feature plenty of outside seating for both dining and drinks.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Waitress Sabrina Perry brings out seared ahi tuna nachos.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Lisa Kirkland, the director of marketing at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, visits with Heather Kasten, the CEO of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The Grove will have plenty of options for wine lovers.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Craig Misja of Sarasota's Breakthru Beverage shows off a wine that will be available at the Grove.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

An assembly line of chefs was going full bore during the sneak preview.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The new interior includes wood from a white cedar that was brought down at Holmes Beach due to Hurricane Irma. It forms the "Grove" inside the restaurant.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The fish tacos were off the hook.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Waitress Tiffany Dittus brings the crowd artichoke and Boursin cheese flatbread.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Crème brûlée was a hit of the evening.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Those who choose to sit outside can choose an area of seating around the flames.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Lou and Lynn Merucci of the Inlets and Rich Pierro of the Inlets say they will be regular patrons of the Grove.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Waitress Irene Nabatou lets the guests taste the steak and eggs flatbread.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Craig and Cynthia Belfatto, Grove General Manager Greg Campbell and his wife, Colleen, and Joe O'Rourke talk about the opening of Lakewood Ranch's newest restaurant.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Alexis Bradford brings out a platter of lamb lollipop.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The restaurant and bar opens up to Lakewood Main Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Waiter Roberto Delgado delivers scallops on potato pancakes.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Jonathan Cortez of CE in the Hole Entertainment performs for the crowd.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Commssioner Vanessa Baugh and her husband, Don, enjoyed the sneak preview of the Grove.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Main Street's newest restaurant hosts VIP party before Dec. 10 opening.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Inlets' Lou Merucci was smiling wide, enjoying a drink with his wife, Lynn, and planning his next visit to the Grove, which opens to the public Dec. 10.

Merucci was one of several hundred people who had been invited to a VIP sneak preview Dec. 5 of the restaurant at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Guests took up every seat of the huge, rectangular bar that opens to Lakewood Main Street with a pair of pocket doors that come together at the front corner of the restaurant. Just outside those pocket doors, flames roared from several different areas of an outside dining and cocktail area.

"This has the wow effect," Merucci said. "I've lived in Bradenton for 45 years and I am thrilled by this."

His friend and neighbor, Rich Pierro, added, "Lakewood Ranch doesn't have anything like this."

It does now.

If Grove owner Hugh Miller and General Manager Greg Campbell wanted to wow their guests, they succeeded. The event was supposed to run for two hours, and almost three hours into the taste test, the guests still packed the beautifully renovated restaurant.

All during that time, a steady stream of food flowed from the kitchen and was delivered by the restaurant's new wait staff.

"It's been so cool talking to everyone on the street," Campbell said. "Everyone is so excited. Tonight, we just wanted to give people a tour, a great time and the first peek. And I've got this really happy feeling. I couldn't be more excited."

 

 

 

