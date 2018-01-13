There wasn’t an empty seat in the ballroom for this inaugural event.

With toy emergency vehicles and helicopters, and real medical professionals in uniform and medical equipment scattered about, the inside of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was transformed Jan. 13 into a glamorous hospital.

The inaugural event brought together 675 guests, including those who work in health care and philanthropists who are passionate about strengthening Sarasota’s health care facilities.

Guests were able to partake in multiple activities, including a photo booth with hospital-themed props, a close-to-lifesize game of Operation and a paddle raise. Proceeds from the paddle raise, totaling $804,000, will go toward buying new hospital equipment, such as transport monitors, rapid infusers and blanket warmers.