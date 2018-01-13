 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Jill Ramsey, Ariane Dart and Beverly and Bob Bartner

SMHF starts 2018 on a high note with successful Hospital Gala

Co-Chairs Jill Ramsey, Ariane Dart and Beverly and Bob Bartner

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres and Sarasota Memorial Hospital President and CEO David Verinder

The ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton was decorated and lit up for The Hospital Gala on Jan. 13.

Phil and Julie Delaney

Besty Garner Wyant, Dottie and Robert Baer Garner, and David Beckett

Toy fire trucks and other emergency vehicles adorned tables throughout the event.

Scott and Jill Ramsey with Beverly and Bob Bartner

Sarah and Taylor Karp

Charlie Ann Syprett and Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Bonnie and Bill Chapman, Peggy and Arthur Wood, and Dick Johnson

Lisa and Dr. Charles Loewe

Besty Garner Wyant and Dottie Baer Garner

Dr. Russell and Susan Samson

Dr Charles Loewe, Charlie Ann and Jim Syprett

Rick and Pam Brown

Steve and Inna Snyder

Drs. Jon Yenari and Karen Hamad

Arther and Peggy Wood

Priscilla and Larry Mitchell

Flora Major, Dottie Baer Garner, Susan Samson, and BJ Creighton

Arthur Wood and Margaret Wise

Stevan and Taylor Collins

Ali and Hala Alrani

Monica and David Verinder and Hala and Ali Alrani

Monica and David Verinder

Mike Huey, Todd Steinbly, Allison Mawhinney, Jessica Love and Ty Jackson

A program and paddle for the paddle raise was placed on each attendee's chair.

Each table had a centerpiece made of roses to look like a landing pad topped with a helicopter.

A metal helicopter was the centerpiece of each table.

Guests were able to choose from a variety of props to use for the photo booth.

Maria DeCarlo and Aaron Diller pose for a photo at the photo booth.

Props for the photo booth included the theme of emergency personnel.

Scott Coyne, Susan Tucker, Giliane Rosenberger and Jesse Morse

Peggy Medeiros and Jim Meister

Eric and Coryn Currie

Kathleen and Van Mitchell, Rita and Jim Cacini, Beth and Jerry Siminski and Dina and Brett Johnston

A close to life-size game of Operation was in the hallway for guests to play.

Stephen and Bridget Kennedy

Co-Chairwoman Ariane Dart gives a welcome speech.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital President and CEO David Verinder gives a welcome speech.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres gives Phil Delaney, vice chairman of Florida Northern Trust, an award to thank the bank for its sponsorship.

First annual Hospital Gala becomes a sold-out event.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

There wasn’t an empty seat in the ballroom for this inaugural event.

With toy emergency vehicles and helicopters, and real medical professionals in uniform and medical equipment scattered about, the inside of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was transformed Jan. 13 into a glamorous hospital.

The inaugural event brought together 675 guests, including those who work in health care and philanthropists who are passionate about strengthening Sarasota’s health care facilities.

Guests were able to partake in multiple activities, including a photo booth with hospital-themed props, a close-to-lifesize game of Operation and a paddle raise. Proceeds from the paddle raise, totaling $804,000, will go toward buying new hospital equipment, such as transport monitors, rapid infusers and blanket warmers.

