Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres and Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board Chairman Jim Syprett

SMHF Corinthian Society inducts new members

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Alison Gardner, Jan Sirota and Rick and Maureen Ricki

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Brian Leslie and Bruce Loeppke

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Patrick McQuillan, Dale Horwitz and Jim Tollerton

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Darlene Abney and Larry Saslaw

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Nine new members were inducted into the top tier of the Corinthian Society, the Doctor of Philanthropy level.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Craig Moran with John and Alida de Jongh

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Jacqueline Miller, Paul Hudson and Sue Whelan

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Members inducted into the Doctor of Philanthropy level of the society received an award along with their white coat.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Sandra and Louis Levy

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Kayla Frimmel and Sarah Schmitz

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

New members were all honored with a gold corinthian column pin.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Sidney Katz and Elaine Keating

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Donna Koffman, Brent Greeno and Tammy Karp

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

The Christmas tree is decorated and ready for the holiday season at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Sally and Bob Theis with Veronica Brady

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Jeff and Sondra Heiken

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Musicians greeted guests with live music as they entered the event.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Deb Sutter, Virgil and Suellen Kaeb and Barb and Bill Genneken

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Joanne and Franz Hummert

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Renee Hamad, BJ Creighton and Sally Schule

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Sarasota Memorial Hospital President and CEO David Verinder and Dr. Washington Hill

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Donald Chusid, Mickey Fine and Phil Delaney

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

Chris and Chuck Shivery

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 |

The top supporters of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation were honored Dec.7 at Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

There was something shining brightly Dec. 7 at Sarasota Yacht Club, and it wasn’t the Christmas tree (though that was a memorable second-most shiny).

At the check-in table for the annual Corinthian Society Celebration sat rows upon rows of gleaming gold pins in the shape of a corinthian column. The pins were later presented to a large group of inductees that represent the biggest donors to Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

At the event, 57 new patron-level members were inducted into the Corinthian Society, along with nine new members at the Doctor of Philanthropy level. Those who receive this honor have given between $100,000 and $1,000,000 to SMHF.

