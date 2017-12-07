SMHF Corinthian Society inducts new members

There was something shining brightly Dec. 7 at Sarasota Yacht Club, and it wasn’t the Christmas tree (though that was a memorable second-most shiny).

At the check-in table for the annual Corinthian Society Celebration sat rows upon rows of gleaming gold pins in the shape of a corinthian column. The pins were later presented to a large group of inductees that represent the biggest donors to Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

At the event, 57 new patron-level members were inducted into the Corinthian Society, along with nine new members at the Doctor of Philanthropy level. Those who receive this honor have given between $100,000 and $1,000,000 to SMHF.