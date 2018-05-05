What better way to celebrate the Kentucky Derby than at a horse farm?

The Sarasota Manatee Association of Riding Therapy, SMART, hosted its fifth annual Mint Juleps & Roses May 5 at the SMART stables. Guests mingled on the grounds of the stables during cocktail hour, chatting with SMART champions, sipping juleps and petting the horses.

After that, guests watched the race and two lucky winners received awards for Ladies' Best Hat and Men's Best Tie.

Dinner followed, with an appropriately themed menu, featuring items such as "front runner salad" and "finish line shortribs."