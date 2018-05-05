 Skip to main content
Executive Director Brandi Ezell and Chairwoman Melissa Spillenkothen

Guests celebrate the Kentucky Derby with SMART horses

Roses adorned each of the tables.

Silent auction baskets were available for bids throughout cocktail hour.

Roses decorated the grounds of SMART.

Martine Moscovita has a moment with Sterling.

Joseph Woolbert pets Buddy.

Reese Gurski and Arlene Raterman

Sarah and Clayton Robertson with Barb and Bob Lombardo

Buddy poses for a photo.

Jaiden pets Paint horse Buddy Cassidy.

Michael Salmon and Marcia Carlson Pack

Mint juleps were served throughout cocktail hour.

Don and Susan Sigrist

Ann and Hank Sledz

Gracie says hi and poses for a photo.

Donna Hoefer brought carrots to feed the horses.

Robert Shankle, Amber Hall, Vincent Manzo, Sterling and Jennifer and Chris McDaniel

Each guest was given a cookie at their table in the shape of a hat, horse and other derby icons.

SMART held its 5th annual Mint Juleps & Roses May 5 at SMART.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

What better way to celebrate the Kentucky Derby than at a horse farm?

The Sarasota Manatee Association of Riding Therapy, SMART, hosted its fifth annual Mint Juleps & Roses May 5 at the SMART stables. Guests mingled on the grounds of the stables during cocktail hour, chatting with SMART champions, sipping juleps and petting the horses. 

After that, guests watched the race and two lucky winners received awards for Ladies' Best Hat and Men's Best Tie. 

Dinner followed, with an appropriately themed menu, featuring items such as "front runner salad" and "finish line shortribs."

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

