SMART rider Cooper Vollmer gets help from SMART board member Nick Drizos in cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

SMART cuts ribbon for covered arena

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

SMART Executive Director Brandi Ezell thanks guests, sponsors and volunteers for coming and for their support of the organization.

Guests enjoyed cake and other snacks after the ceremony under the new covered arena.

Myakka 3-year-old Alex Lockhart enjoys a front row seat with his mom, Jenifer Schembri, who previously served on SMART's board of directors.

SMART Rider Cooper Vollmer accepts the Kathy Logli Memorial Award for Excellence from Peter Logli and SMART instructor Samantha Toomey and horse, Salsa Baby.

Country Club at Lakewood Ranch residents Sherwin and Shirley Taradash say they love SMART. "It's such a great organization," Shirley Taradash says.

Summerfield resident John Annis and his wife Regina Morris attend the ceremony.

SMART rider Cooper Vollmer shows off the trophy he earned as this year's recipient of the Kathy Logli Memorial Award for Excellence. He says it is the biggest of all his trophies.

Sarasota-Manatee riding therapy program now can offer year-round services.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As 7-year-old McNeal Elementary School student Cooper Vollmer sat with his mom, Tina, at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy Dec. 1, he had two reasons to celebrate.

Before helping SMART officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on SMART’s new covered arena, Cooper was awarded the Kathy Logli Memorial Award for Excellence. 

Logli, who died in 2004, was a longtime volunteer and advocate of SMART and its programs. She was known for her infectious smile, “can-do” attitude and happy spirit. Her horse, Salsa Baby, still is used in the program.

Cooper, who rides at SMART on Thursday, said he loved the new covered arena and his new award trophy, which he planned to put on his bedroom dresser.

“I like that it’s covered up and there are no more bugs on us,” Cooper said of the arena. “I didn’t know I was going to help cut the ribbon.”

Tina Vollmer said her family was honored for Cooper to receive the award and she was grateful to SMART staff and volunteers. She said the program has given Cooper confidence, improved his concentration and improved his muscle tone.

The arena project cost $272,000 and the next phase will include installation of fans, lights and other electrical work.

SMART, located at 4640 County Road 675, Bradenton, provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to adults and children with disabilities, as well as other programming.

 

