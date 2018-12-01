SMART cuts ribbon for covered arena

As 7-year-old McNeal Elementary School student Cooper Vollmer sat with his mom, Tina, at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy Dec. 1, he had two reasons to celebrate.

Before helping SMART officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on SMART’s new covered arena, Cooper was awarded the Kathy Logli Memorial Award for Excellence.

Logli, who died in 2004, was a longtime volunteer and advocate of SMART and its programs. She was known for her infectious smile, “can-do” attitude and happy spirit. Her horse, Salsa Baby, still is used in the program.

Cooper, who rides at SMART on Thursday, said he loved the new covered arena and his new award trophy, which he planned to put on his bedroom dresser.

“I like that it’s covered up and there are no more bugs on us,” Cooper said of the arena. “I didn’t know I was going to help cut the ribbon.”

Tina Vollmer said her family was honored for Cooper to receive the award and she was grateful to SMART staff and volunteers. She said the program has given Cooper confidence, improved his concentration and improved his muscle tone.

The arena project cost $272,000 and the next phase will include installation of fans, lights and other electrical work.

SMART, located at 4640 County Road 675, Bradenton, provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to adults and children with disabilities, as well as other programming.