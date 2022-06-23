SMART campers get back in the saddle in east Bradenton

Ellianna Rogers, who is 14, loves horses, but she had never had the opportunity to ride one.

That changed when she participated in Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy's summer camp June 20-24 in East County.

"(The camp) is absolutely incredible," Rogers said. "I love it so much."

Rogers calmly groomed Tilly, one of the 14 horses at SMART, before saddling the horse June 23.

Once aboard, she slowly guided Tilly around the arena. Rogers said that although she had never ridden a horse before the weeklong camp, she felt like she had been riding forever.

SMART's summer camp gave participants an opportunity to learn how to care for horses as well as ride them.

Cayden Rowell, who is 10, said he loved that he was able to ride by himself and practice trotting. This was his second year participating in the camp.

Rowell's 9-year-old brother, Lucius, said camp was amazing even though his horse, Cherokee, was giving him trouble.