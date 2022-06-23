 Skip to main content
Ellianna Rogers, who is 14, brings Tilly out of her stall so they can head to the arena. The SMART camp is the first time Rogers has been able to ride a horse.

SMART campers get back in the saddle in east Bradenton

Ellianna Rogers, who is 14, brings Tilly out of her stall so they can head to the arena. The SMART camp is the first time Rogers has been able to ride a horse.

Lucius Rowell, who is 9, grooms Cherokee before he can ride. Rowell says riding is his favorite part of the camp.

Lucius Rowell, who is 9, grooms Cherokee before he can ride. Rowell says riding is his favorite part of the camp.

Sofia Hockin, who is 13, and Mila Reinisch, who is 10, bring their saddles into the arena to prepare their horses to ride.

Sofia Hockin, who is 13, and Mila Reinisch, who is 10, bring their saddles into the arena to prepare their horses to ride.

Lucius Rowell, who is 9, gets Cherokee moving.

Lucius Rowell, who is 9, gets Cherokee moving.

Sofia Hockin, who is 13 years old, has been riding at the Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy for a year and a half and loves making new friends during camp.

Sofia Hockin, who is 13 years old, has been riding at the Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy for a year and a half and loves making new friends during camp.

Mila Reinisch, who is 10 years old, grooms Gypsy before riding.

Mila Reinisch, who is 10 years old, grooms Gypsy before riding.

Lily Moore, a camp counselor, helps 9-year-old Lucius Rowell clean Cherokee's hooves.

Lily Moore, a camp counselor, helps 9-year-old Lucius Rowell clean Cherokee's hooves.

Lily Moore, a camp counselor, works one of the horses through lunging.

Lily Moore, a camp counselor, works one of the horses through lunging.

Mila Reinisch, who is 10, gets Gypsy to canter around the arena. Reinisch says Gypsy is an energetic and sweet horse.

Mila Reinisch, who is 10, gets Gypsy to canter around the arena. Reinisch says Gypsy is an energetic and sweet horse.

Cayden Rowell, who is 10, and his 9-year-old brother Lucius Rowell participate in their second summer camp at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy.

Cayden Rowell, who is 10, and his 9-year-old brother Lucius Rowell participate in their second summer camp at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy.

Instructors Ilee Finocchiaro, Lisa Morningstar and Terrie Arnold introduce Ollie, a new horse to Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy.

Instructors Ilee Finocchiaro, Lisa Morningstar and Terrie Arnold introduce Ollie, a new horse to Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy.

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy's summer camp gives campers a chance to improve their riding skills.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Ellianna Rogers, who is 14, loves horses, but she had never had the opportunity to ride one. 

That changed when she participated in Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy's summer camp June 20-24 in East County.

"(The camp) is absolutely incredible," Rogers said. "I love it so much."

Rogers calmly groomed Tilly, one of the 14 horses at SMART, before saddling the horse June 23. 

Once aboard, she slowly guided Tilly around the arena. Rogers said that although she had never ridden a horse before the weeklong camp, she felt like she had been riding forever. 

SMART's summer camp gave participants an opportunity to learn how to care for horses as well as ride them. 

Cayden Rowell, who is 10, said he loved that he was able to ride by himself and practice trotting. This was his second year participating in the camp.

Rowell's 9-year-old brother, Lucius, said camp was amazing even though his horse, Cherokee, was giving him trouble. 

