Erick Barnard, 20, and Brianna Trecartin, 19, started the race for their CAS project.

SMA students, community 'Rise and Run'

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Harrison Levy, 15, was the first runner to finish the 5K.

Harrison Levy, 15, was the first runner to finish the 5K.

Becky Morris, assistant head of school at SMA Prep, takes photos during the race.

Becky Morris, assistant head of school at SMA Prep, takes photos during the race.

SMA seniors Carlie Murphy, Vanesa Viera and Haley Wood

SMA seniors Carlie Murphy, Vanesa Viera and Haley Wood

Harrison Levy, 15, runs toward the finish line.

Harrison Levy, 15, runs toward the finish line.

Jazzltn Sisco, 16, and Taja Medeiros, 15

Jazzltn Sisco, 16, and Taja Medeiros, 15

The race had 240 runners.

The race had 240 runners.

Rosberty Doaz, Victoria Rodriguez, 6, Jenny Rodriguez and Sara Rodriguez, 12

Rosberty Doaz, Victoria Rodriguez, 6, Jenny Rodriguez and Sara Rodriguez, 12

Ildiko Rozsu runs with her dogs Gracie and Maddie.

Ildiko Rozsu runs with her dogs Gracie and Maddie.

Juliana Rendle run with her dog Rondo and Noah Fischer

Juliana Rendle run with her dog Rondo and Noah Fischer

Samantha Miller, SMA photography teacher, and Pax Miller, 9 months

Samantha Miller, SMA photography teacher, and Pax Miller, 9 months

Toby, 13, and Heather Schwenk

Toby, 13, and Heather Schwenk

The Raiders Rise and Run 5K is in its third year.

The Raiders Rise and Run 5K is in its third year.

Barbie Ambuehl crosses the finish line.

Barbie Ambuehl crosses the finish line.

An awards ceremony was held after the race.

An awards ceremony was held after the race.

Sarasota Military Academy hosted its third annual Raiders Rise and Run 5K on Feb. 21.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

What began as a school project for two Sarasota Military School graduates, has turned into a full-blown community event. 

SMA hosted its third annual Raiders Rise and Run 5K on Feb. 21 in Payne Park, which has grown from 90 runners in its first year to 240.

In 2018, Erick Barnard, 20, and Brianna Trecartin, 19, teamed up for their Creation Activity Service (CAS) project, which is a specialized program for the SMA IB program.

Barnard said some students use the CAS project to promote the IB program or start a new program on campus, but he and Trecartin wanted to go in a different direction.

That was when they founded the Raiders Rise and Run 5K.

The Raiders are ROTC team that competes in high endurance competitions such as tire flipping and kettlebell runs, the duo knew they wanted their project to raise money for the IB program and their team.

An added perk for Trecartin was that running a 5K is part of the Raiders competition, which meant all of their friends were already used to the length of the race. 

“We decided to do a fundraiser that'll help support and promote both programs and what better way to do that than a 5K,” he said. “We chose Payne Park, planned out the route, created all the promotional materials and found the sponsors. I guess they [the school] liked so much they kept doing it.”

Barnard, now at University of South Florida, and Trecartin, at Florida Southern College, visited Sarasota for the 5K. Trecartin said she was surprised to see students she used volunteer with in the SMA Prep Junior Raiders program now in high school and running in the race.

“It’s weird to see them the age I was when I was doing this. It just threw me for a loop,” she said. 

Becky Morris, assistant head of school at SMA Prep, stood along the sidelines and snapped pictures of each runner that passed.Morris said he loves to see how the run supports the Raiders program because it helps the students sustain their physical and mental health. 

Harrison Levy, 15, was the first male runner to finish at 14 minutes 41 seconds. Rebecca Pilcher, 15, was the first female runner to finish at 18 minutes 45 seconds. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

