Slice of sunshine in Lakewood Ranch

Heritage Harbour's 5-year-old Lauren Glynn giggled with delight as a Frisbee of pizza dough was tossed to her.

“What do I do now?” she asked her dad, David Glynn.

He told her to give it back, so she wadded it up and sent it back to the employees making pizza at California Pizza Kitchen at University Town Center.

The California Pizza Kitchen was hosting a Sunshine Kids Foundation event Oct. 7. The Sunshine Kids made their own pizza, played a bit with the dough and also painted on chef’s hats and aprons.

Sunshine Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to children with cancer.

Janet Yon, the special project coordinator for Sunshine Kids, said it’s great to have the kids be distracted by something fun.

“They’re on a journey of treatment, and we’re trying to help them forget all of that,” said Yon. “California Pizza Kitchen donated all of this for us, and the kids are having fun.”