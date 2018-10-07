 Skip to main content
Heritage Harbour's Leah Glynn, 7, paints her chef's hat rainbow in preparation for creating her own pizza.

Slice of sunshine in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Heritage Harbour's Leah Glynn, 7, paints her chef's hat rainbow in preparation for creating her own pizza.

Bradenton's Ava Luciano, 4, says her favorite part of the event was when she got a balloon elephant.

Safety Harbor's Joshua Stewart, 6, Amanda Stewart, 11, and Ryan Stewart, 13, all love to watch the balloon animals get made.

Millie Sica, 9, Leah Glynn, 7, Lauren Glynn, 5, Ava Luciano, 4, Amanda Steward, 11, and Ryan Stewart, 13 are all either going through some kind of treatment or are siblings of the children that are going through treatment.

Bradenton's Ava Luciano, 4, painted on an apron that she got to wear while she made her pizza.

Heritage Harbour's Leah Glynn, 7, says making her own pizza is fun, but something that she's done before.

Bradenton's Millie Sica, 9, isn't quite sure how to make her own pizza, but she is interested in learning how.

Safety Harbor's Ryan Stewart, 13, wears his apron and hat that he made at the event while he makes his pizza.

Bradenton's Ava Luciano, 4, and Heritage Harbour's Leah Glynn, 7, are excited to play with their matching mermaid balloon animals.

Heritage Harbour's Lauren Glynn, 5, got to throw some of the dough around with the employees of California Pizza Kitchen.

California Pizza Kitchen hosts the Sunshine Kids Foundation event.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Heritage Harbour's 5-year-old Lauren Glynn giggled with delight as a Frisbee of pizza dough was tossed to her.

“What do I do now?” she asked her dad, David Glynn.

He told her to give it back, so she wadded it up and sent it back to the employees making pizza at California Pizza Kitchen at University Town Center.

The California Pizza Kitchen was hosting a Sunshine Kids Foundation event Oct. 7. The Sunshine Kids made their own pizza, played a bit with the dough and also painted on chef’s hats and aprons.

Sunshine Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to children with cancer.

Janet Yon, the special project coordinator for Sunshine Kids, said it’s great to have the kids be distracted by something fun.

“They’re on a journey of treatment, and we’re trying to help them forget all of that,” said Yon. “California Pizza Kitchen donated all of this for us, and the kids are having fun.”

