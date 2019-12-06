Dressed in an elf shirt and hat, Summerfield's Ali Upton was ready to go sledding at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.

Yes, sledding.

"We live in Florida, so you don't really get to go sledding," said Katie Upton, Ali's mother.

The Lakewood Ranch YMCA made plenty of snow appear for its annual free Sledding with Santa Dec. 6. Besides sledding, those who attended could visit Santa, make a few crafts, get their faces painted and enjoy some hot chocolate.

The Uptons were appreciative of the YMCA hosting the event as the family moved from Oklahoma during the summer and are always looking for events in the area.

Close to 1,000 people came to the event, which Courtney Carroll, the Lakewood Ranch YMCA's marketing director, said is held at the beginning of December as a kickoff for the month and all the holiday festivities leading up to Christmas.