Lakewood Ranch's Kyler Hollingshead sleds down a ramp covered in real snow.

Sleigh bells ring at Lakewood Ranch YMCA

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 |

Kennedi Smith, 7, spreads glue over her reindeer pine cone before adding fake snow on top. Smith enjoyed going to the event because she loves crafts.

Wimauma residents Bella, Landen and Mila Mendoza show off their face paintings. Bella and Mila chose a reindeer design because they thought it was cute while Landen chose a Santa hat.

Lakewood Ranch's Nicholas, 8, and Olivia Ricciardi, 10, want to go a second time sledding after having so much fun the first time.

Parrish resident Ashley Treadway attends the event with her kids Liam, 5, and Norah, 3. They love to wear matching clothes at events.

Bradenton resident Abby Berent, 7, gets a reindeer design painted on her face.

Palmetto's Aubree Washington, 4, makes a bracelet.

Summerfield resident Ali Upton, 8, dresses as an elf during Sledding with Santa. Upton was able to spend time with her grandparents, John and Elizabeth Curran, during the event.

Parrish resident Chris Intorcia, 4, enjoys his Kona Ice.

Lakewood Ranch's Benjamin Bautista, and Xavier and Geselle Villacorta take a photo with Santa.

West Bradenton's Danielle, Lincoln and Melissa Steortz enjoy the festivities at Sledding with Santa. Lincoln Steortz turned 1 on Nov. 29.

Annual Sledding with Santa event is a hit for 1,000 people
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Dressed in an elf shirt and hat, Summerfield's Ali Upton was ready to go sledding at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.

Yes, sledding. 

"We live in Florida, so you don't really get to go sledding," said Katie Upton, Ali's mother.

The Lakewood Ranch YMCA made plenty of snow appear for its annual free Sledding with Santa Dec. 6. Besides sledding, those who attended could visit Santa, make a few crafts, get their faces painted and enjoy some hot chocolate.

The Uptons were appreciative of the YMCA hosting the event as the family moved from Oklahoma during the summer and are always looking for events in the area.

Close to 1,000 people came to the event, which Courtney Carroll, the Lakewood Ranch YMCA's marketing director, said is held at the beginning of December as a kickoff for the month and all the holiday festivities leading up to Christmas.

 

