Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $1.52 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rosemary Calandruccio, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 501 Norton St. to Kingdom Development Longboat LLC for $1.52 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2001.

Beachplace

Johnny Pineyro sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to BP 7101 LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2020.

Bird Key

David and Ester Pilston sold their home at 554 Blue Jay Place to Dockside Homes LLC for $987,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2002.

Bayview Estates

Robert Mare sold the home at 559 Bayview Drive to 559 Bayview LLC for $799,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,945 square feet of living area. It sold for $141,500 in 1986.

Seaplace

Frank Radtke, of Flushing, Michigan, sold his Unit M1-214-F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to SMK LLC for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $252,000 in 2014.

Windward Bay

Tawana Edwards, of Goshen, Kentucky, sold her Unit PH-4 condominium at 4800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Michael Cooney and Luz Marina Nava, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2019.

Billy Newman Cochran and Lauren Adele Cochran, of Dallas, sold their Unit PH-4 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donald and Stephanie Cone, of Bradenton, for $629,900. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Fairway Bay

Natalie Kaufmann, of Tenafly, New Jersey, sold her Unit 116 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Andrew and Debra Forstenzer, of Hamilton, New York, for $563,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2005.

Lido Dorset

210 Lido Rental LLC sold the Unit 210 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Laszlo Bevardi and Ottilia Varga, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2006.

Beach Harbor Club

Banofee LLC sold the Unit E-205 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Christi Turner, of Louisville, Kentucky, for $287,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 721 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2018.