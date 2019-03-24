Sleepy Lagoon gathers for neighborhood bash

Before the sun could set over Millar Bay, Sleepy Lagoon residents had to host their annual neighborhood party.

On March 24, more than 100 residents gathered at the home of Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland for the party put on by the homeowners association. The association, which is a communication platform for the neighborhood, recently helped with beautification of the Public Works Department, where Muller was the master gardener.

At the party, residents enjoyed a buffet dinner of Sonny’s BBQ and a potluck of appetizers, salad and desserts made by neighbors.