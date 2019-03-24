 Skip to main content
Sleepy Lagoon Neighborhood Association board members Helen Owen, Kathy Brocket, June McGroary, Laurel Phillips and Niki Muller

Sleepy Lagoon gathers for neighborhood bash

Sleepy Lagoon Neighborhood Association board members Helen Owen, Kathy Brocket, June McGroary, Laurel Phillips and Niki Muller

Event hosts Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland

Event hosts Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland

Susan Coneys and Eileen Hudson

Susan Coneys and Eileen Hudson

The home of Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland overlooks the Sister Keys and Millar Bay.

The home of Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland overlooks the Sister Keys and Millar Bay.

Lisa Tyson and Sharon van der Walde

Lisa Tyson and Sharon van der Walde

Mary Emerick and Jo Lynn Graham

Mary Emerick and Jo Lynn Graham

Helen Owen and Rosemary Treonis

Helen Owen and Rosemary Treonis

Charlie and Bill Jackman

Charlie and Bill Jackman

Jeanne McFarland, Helen Owen, Kathy Brockett, June McGroary and Niki Muller

Jeanne McFarland, Helen Owen, Kathy Brockett, June McGroary and Niki Muller

Al Brockett and Jim Hall

Al Brockett and Jim Hall

Vincent and Barbara Moschetta

Vincent and Barbara Moschetta

Bill Emerick, Della and Kevin Pass and Jeanne and Jeff Dorn

Bill Emerick, Della and Kevin Pass and Jeanne and Jeff Dorn

Jeff Vaughn and Steve Walter

Jeff Vaughn and Steve Walter

Marcy East and Gail Beitelman

Marcy East and Gail Beitelman

More than 100 Sleepy Lagoon residents enjoyed a buffet dinner March 24.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Before the sun could set over Millar Bay, Sleepy Lagoon residents had to host their annual neighborhood party.

On March 24, more than 100 residents gathered at the home of Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland for the party put on by the homeowners association. The association, which is a communication platform for the neighborhood, recently helped with beautification of the Public Works Department, where Muller was the master gardener.

At the party, residents enjoyed a buffet dinner of Sonny’s BBQ and a potluck of appetizers, salad and desserts made by neighbors.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

