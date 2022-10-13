Sisterhood for Good of Lakewood Ranch hosts Designer Bag Bingo

River Club's Susan Goldstein was hoping for more after winning a Lilly Pulitzer purse by getting all the numbers to form an "X" on her Bingo card Thursday during Sisterhood for Good's Designer Bag Bingo at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch.

After all, there were nine more designer bags out there.

"It feels great to win," Goldstein said. "It was fun and all for a good cause."

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing was packed with 199 people participating in the annual fundraiser.

Besides the designer purses, participants could go home with gift baskets from a silent auction. They also could bid in a live auction on a necklace or a cooler with 19 bottles of various types of alcohol.

Sisterhood for Good member Kathy Collums said although Designer Bag Bingo is a lot of fun, she can't wait until June when the nonprofit can distribute the night's proceeds to nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties.