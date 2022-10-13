 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain congratulates River Club's Susan Goldstein on her win at Designer Bag Bingo.

Sisterhood for Good of Lakewood Ranch hosts Designer Bag Bingo

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain congratulates River Club's Susan Goldstein on her win at Designer Bag Bingo.

Esplanade's Linda Kelly and Jean Rainbow check out the various baskets available in the silent auction.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Esplanade's Linda Kelly and Jean Rainbow check out the various baskets available in the silent auction.

Polo Run's Vivian Martinez and Country Club's Jill Siebenheller participate in Designer Bag Bingo for the first time. Martinez has her eyes set on a Salvatore Ferragamo purse.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Polo Run's Vivian Martinez and Country Club's Jill Siebenheller participate in Designer Bag Bingo for the first time. Martinez has her eyes set on a Salvatore Ferragamo purse.

Sisterhood for Good has 10 designer bags available as prizes for winning a round of Bingo.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good has 10 designer bags available as prizes for winning a round of Bingo.

Lulu Soeder, a morning host for 92.1 CTQ and the event's Bingo caller, and Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain check Palm Aire's Ann Colonna's Bingo card to see if she's a winner.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Lulu Soeder, a morning host for 92.1 CTQ and the event's Bingo caller, and Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain check Palm Aire's Ann Colonna's Bingo card to see if she's a winner.

A Coach purse with a value of $660 and a Rebecca Minkoff purse with a value of $215 are some of the purses waiting to be won by a Designer Bag Bingo participant.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

A Coach purse with a value of $660 and a Rebecca Minkoff purse with a value of $215 are some of the purses waiting to be won by a Designer Bag Bingo participant.

Lakewood Ranch's Marina Schmidt says Designer Bag Bingo is a way for her to support a good cause while also learning about Sisterhood for Good.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Marina Schmidt says Designer Bag Bingo is a way for her to support a good cause while also learning about Sisterhood for Good.

Sisterhood for Good's Kathy Fraley and Kathy Collums can't wait until June when the nonprofit can distribute money raised from Designer Bag Bingo to nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good's Kathy Fraley and Kathy Collums can't wait until June when the nonprofit can distribute money raised from Designer Bag Bingo to nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Lakewood Ranch's Kristie Powell purchases 50/50 raffle tickets from Nokomis' Kathy Yu.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Kristie Powell purchases 50/50 raffle tickets from Nokomis' Kathy Yu.

Women take a look at what the silent auction has to offer.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Women take a look at what the silent auction has to offer.

Nokomis' Kathy Yu and Lakewood Ranch's Laurel Corriveau and Susan Brennan look forward to a night of Bingo.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Nokomis' Kathy Yu and Lakewood Ranch's Laurel Corriveau and Susan Brennan look forward to a night of Bingo.

University Park's Sheryl Cobb and Sarasota's Angela Addleman look forward to their first Designer Bag Bingo. Cobb showed off her lipstick purse from Darci Boutique in Sarasota.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

University Park's Sheryl Cobb and Sarasota's Angela Addleman look forward to their first Designer Bag Bingo. Cobb showed off her lipstick purse from Darci Boutique in Sarasota.

Sarasota's Summer Creasy hopes she'll be a winner like last year as she participates in Designer Bag Bingo with Sarasota's Claire Conway and Lakewood Ranch's Allison Imre.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sarasota's Summer Creasy hopes she'll be a winner like last year as she participates in Designer Bag Bingo with Sarasota's Claire Conway and Lakewood Ranch's Allison Imre.

Sisterhood for Good's Amy Gorman, who is the chair of the board, welcomes 199 people to Designer Bag Bingo.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good's Amy Gorman, who is the chair of the board, welcomes 199 people to Designer Bag Bingo.

Radio personality Lulu Soeder calls out Bingo numbers.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Radio personality Lulu Soeder calls out Bingo numbers.

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing is packed with 199 people participating in Designer Bag Bingo.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing is packed with 199 people participating in Designer Bag Bingo.

Sarasota's Stacy Liljeberg, MaryJo Violett and Karen Chandler hope their Bingo cards will win them a designer bag.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sarasota's Stacy Liljeberg, MaryJo Violett and Karen Chandler hope their Bingo cards will win them a designer bag.

Several numbers are called before someone claims bingo.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Several numbers are called before someone claims bingo.

Bingo players try to get an "X" on their Bingo card to win a Lilly Pulitzer bag.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Bingo players try to get an "X" on their Bingo card to win a Lilly Pulitzer bag.

Sarasota's Deb Studebaker and June Martin monitor their cards closely. Studebaker was only two numbers away from Bingo.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sarasota's Deb Studebaker and June Martin monitor their cards closely. Studebaker was only two numbers away from Bingo.

Palm Aire's Lynn Hackett celebrates her win with Lulu Soeder, a morning host for 92.1 CTQ and the event's Bingo caller. "I've never won anything before," Hackett says. "I'm so excited."

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Palm Aire's Lynn Hackett celebrates her win with Lulu Soeder, a morning host for 92.1 CTQ and the event's Bingo caller. "I've never won anything before," Hackett says. "I'm so excited."

Sarasota's Stacey Grad says it feels awesome to win a designer bag.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Sarasota's Stacey Grad says it feels awesome to win a designer bag.

Share
The fundraising event at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing brings together 199 people to play Bingo.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

River Club's Susan Goldstein was hoping for more after winning a Lilly Pulitzer purse by getting all the numbers to form an "X" on her Bingo card Thursday during Sisterhood for Good's Designer Bag Bingo at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch.

After all, there were nine more designer bags out there.

"It feels great to win," Goldstein said. "It was fun and all for a good cause."

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing was packed with 199 people participating in the annual fundraiser. 

Besides the designer purses, participants could go home with gift baskets from a silent auction. They also could bid in a live auction on a necklace or a cooler with 19 bottles of various types of alcohol. 

Sisterhood for Good member Kathy Collums said although Designer Bag Bingo is a lot of fun, she can't wait until June when the nonprofit can distribute the night's proceeds to nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement