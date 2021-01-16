Sisterhood for Good brings Vegas to the Sarasota Polo Club

The Sisterhood for Good nonprofit gambled the night away with its "Vegas Comes To The Ranch" event at the Sarasota Polo Club on Jan. 15.

Sisterhood for Good supporters turned out at the club for a night of drinks, music, and casino gambling. Event co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus and Lori Ruth welcomed guests while board chair Amy Gorman passed out awards later in the night. Proceeds raised at the event went to the group's annual grant program, which benefits local organizations.