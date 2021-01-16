 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus and Lori Ruth

Sisterhood for Good brings Vegas to the Sarasota Polo Club

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus and Lori Ruth

Buy this Photo
Charlotte de Jesus and Jennifer Mumford went all in.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Charlotte de Jesus and Jennifer Mumford went all in.

Buy this Photo
Board chair Amy Gorman and president Angela Massaro-Fain

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Board chair Amy Gorman and president Angela Massaro-Fain

Buy this Photo
David and Mary Pardi with Mike Talerico

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

David and Mary Pardi with Mike Talerico

Buy this Photo
Wayne and Candice Carr

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Wayne and Candice Carr

Buy this Photo
Pat and Kristi Ward

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Pat and Kristi Ward

Buy this Photo
The event had outdoor seating.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

The event had outdoor seating.

Buy this Photo
Justin and Carley Kristich

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Justin and Carley Kristich

Buy this Photo
Fate Michael with Connie and Frank Shaffery

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Fate Michael with Connie and Frank Shaffery

Buy this Photo
Russ and Nancy Bobbitt

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Russ and Nancy Bobbitt

Buy this Photo
Debbie McHardy, Kim and Shaun Peens and Tim Robinson

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Debbie McHardy, Kim and Shaun Peens and Tim Robinson

Buy this Photo
Angela Crawford and Daniel Ray

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Angela Crawford and Daniel Ray

Buy this Photo
Share
Guests bet it all at the Polo Club on Jan. 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sisterhood for Good nonprofit gambled the night away with its "Vegas Comes To The Ranch" event at the Sarasota Polo Club on Jan. 15. 

Sisterhood for Good supporters turned out at the club for a night of drinks, music, and casino gambling. Event co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus and Lori Ruth welcomed guests while board chair Amy Gorman passed out awards later in the night. Proceeds raised at the event went to the group's annual grant program, which benefits local organizations. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement