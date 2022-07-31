 Skip to main content
The day's racers started out bright and early at City Island. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Siesta Sprint Triathlon embraces changes on City Island

The day's racers started out at City Island instead of the original location on Siesta Key.

Event organizer Thierry Roland prepares the crowd.

Racers stopped to pick up bikes for the next part of the race.

Paula Gomez, Matias Barbor, Vyautas Sileika with Captain the dog

Richard Harrison runs in a group.

Benji Schlabach

Taylor Ferrell gears up for the bike portion of the race.

Gary Holland rocks on.

Max Bogaard

Isela Rodriguez

Larry Tomsic

Victoria Barazarte

Larry Nuosce

Stephanue Clary walks her bike before running.

Jasmine Betts

Gabriel Gutierrez took first place in the Duathlon.

Gabriel Gutierrez and Angelica Fuentes

Katie Logan was the first woman to clear the finish line.

Katie Logan was the first woman to clear the finish line in the Duathlon.

The annual triathlon dealt with its fair share of changes on July 31.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Siesta Sprint Triathlon has been going through some changes.

It's location, this year, most obviously. The annual gathering of athletes has historically been held early in the morning on Siesta Key Beach — it's in the name, after all — but the event was relocated to City Island on Longboat Key this year. 

Then there's the matter of the local elements.

While several local beaches had their no-swim advisories lifted, a high bacteria level warning for the Ringling Causeway/Bird Key Park area remained in place as the triathlon drew near this weekend. So event organizer Thierry Rouillard made the decision to eliminate the event's swimming portion and turn the race into a duathlon where athletes ran and biked a total of 15 miles. 

"We just went with plan B — I always have one ready," Rouillard said. "It can be frustrating for the racers though, some are strong swimmers."

Racers broke into a 3-mile run from City Island through Quick Point Nature Preserve and back early Sunday morning before switching to bikes and riding for 10 miles. 

Gabriel Gutierrez, 42, of Sarasota and Katie Logan, 36, of Land O'Lakes, were the overall men's and women's top finishers. 

Rouillard says it's the plan to keep the competition at the City Island location going forward.

