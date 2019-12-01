Siesta Key spreads holiday cheer through annual parade

Ocean Boulevard ditched sand for snow –– snow bubbles, that is –– on Nov. 30 as Siesta Key rang in the holiday season with its 35 annual Light Up Siesta Key Village Holiday Parade.

Patrons decked out in elf hats, Christmas light necklaces and Santa beards watched as three Grinches, several blow-up Santas and cars covered in lights made their way through the village. Jolly Old Saint Nick ended the show to the tune of "Santa Claus Is Comming To Town" as he waved to the crowd in his light covered float.