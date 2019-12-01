 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Santa Claus rounds out the parade.

Siesta Key spreads holiday cheer through annual parade

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Santa Claus rounds out the parade.

Buy this Photo
Elise, Hannah, Lillian, Seychelle and Arielle Williamson

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Elise, Hannah, Lillian, Seychelle and Arielle Williamson

Buy this Photo
The Grinch and Mikayla Medeiros wave to the crowd.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

The Grinch and Mikayla Medeiros wave to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Brain and Jack Stevenson

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Brain and Jack Stevenson

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth and Aaron Kalban with Bret and Christy Prather

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Elizabeth and Aaron Kalban with Bret and Christy Prather

Buy this Photo
Finley and Mae Monnot

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Finley and Mae Monnot

Buy this Photo
Dante Kruse, Ayden Cochran, Ryland Cochran, Kathy Kruse, Amy Whetzel, Dtlan Kruse, Jaymie Cochran, Christina Kruse and CJ Kruse

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Dante Kruse, Ayden Cochran, Ryland Cochran, Kathy Kruse, Amy Whetzel, Dtlan Kruse, Jaymie Cochran, Christina Kruse and CJ Kruse

Buy this Photo
Harry Knell and his dog Minnie.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Harry Knell and his dog Minnie.

Buy this Photo
The Siesta Key Jet Skis Rental and Tours float.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

The Siesta Key Jet Skis Rental and Tours float.

Buy this Photo
A vintage Volkswagen Van blasts holiday music through its open doors.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

A vintage Volkswagen Van blasts holiday music through its open doors.

Buy this Photo
One of the three Grinches interacts with the crowd.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

One of the three Grinches interacts with the crowd.

Buy this Photo
A blow up Santa rides shotgun in one of the floats.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

A blow up Santa rides shotgun in one of the floats.

Buy this Photo
Gidget's Coastal Provisions uses a decked out truck as its float.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Gidget's Coastal Provisions uses a decked out truck as its float.

Buy this Photo
Though there were no twelve drummers drumming, the parade did have bagpipers pipping.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 |

Though there were no twelve drummers drumming, the parade did have bagpipers pipping.

Buy this Photo
Share
Siesta Key Village hosted its annual holiday parade Nov. 30.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Ocean Boulevard ditched sand for snow –– snow bubbles, that is –– on Nov. 30 as Siesta Key rang in the holiday season with its 35 annual Light Up Siesta Key Village Holiday Parade. 

Patrons decked out in elf hats, Christmas light necklaces and Santa beards watched as three Grinches, several blow-up Santas and cars covered in lights made their way through the village. Jolly Old Saint Nick ended the show to the tune of "Santa Claus Is Comming To Town" as he waved to the crowd in his light covered float.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement