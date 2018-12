Robin Lovell and Lynn Brown wanted to try everything they saw at the seafood festival.

"We got the seafood sampler platter," said Lovell, which consists of everything offered at the festival, fried or grilled. Shrimp, fish, crawfish and hush puppies were all on the platter.

The third annual Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival took place over the weekend on Siesta Key Beach from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.