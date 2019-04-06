 Skip to main content
Katie and Tammi Deintein

Siesta Key runs for the turtles

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch was there to support the event.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

There were displays that showed the amount of plastic that is dumped into ocean.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ron Humphrey

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Steven, Nicholas, Sabrina and Judy Blandin

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Breakfast was given to racers, like clementines and bananas.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Spectators lined up to watch the race in the early morning.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

David and Carrie Wegner

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lindy Reil and Sandy Waldmiller

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Jill Eisenbeis with the Mote Marine mascots.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Diane and Michael Kingman

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Gabriella Rocha stretches before the race.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Over 800 people signed up for the race.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lori Cicilioni cheers on her son, Orlando, as the race kicks off.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The racers didn't let the early morning or the sand deter them from racing for a good cause.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The 33rd Run for the Turtles took place on April 6.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

There were tracks all over the sand on April 6, but they weren't turtle tracks. 

Over 800 people signed up to run in Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's 33rd annual Run for the Turtles 5K and one-mile fun run. The race supports the Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program. People who participated in the race received a t-shirt and breakfast. 

The racers were warned that the race was strictly plastic free, which means there would be no free water cups or bottles handed out along the race route. This helped raise awareness for the amount of plastic which is dumped into the ocean every year. There were models of water bottles and signs with information on the amount of plastic that endangers marine life. 

