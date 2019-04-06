Siesta Key runs for the turtles

There were tracks all over the sand on April 6, but they weren't turtle tracks.

Over 800 people signed up to run in Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's 33rd annual Run for the Turtles 5K and one-mile fun run. The race supports the Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program. People who participated in the race received a t-shirt and breakfast.

The racers were warned that the race was strictly plastic free, which means there would be no free water cups or bottles handed out along the race route. This helped raise awareness for the amount of plastic which is dumped into the ocean every year. There were models of water bottles and signs with information on the amount of plastic that endangers marine life.