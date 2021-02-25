 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alex Wolff dropped a reef down for David Wolff Jr. to place.

Siesta Key residents continue canal regeneration project

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Alex Wolff dropped a reef down for David Wolff Jr. to place.

Buy this Photo
David Wolff set up various mini reefs for his sons to drop.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

David Wolff set up various mini reefs for his sons to drop.

Buy this Photo
The group dropped 35 mini reefs throughout the day.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

The group dropped 35 mini reefs throughout the day.

Buy this Photo
Margaret Jean Cannon tied a red ribbon on the dock.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Margaret Jean Cannon tied a red ribbon on the dock.

Buy this Photo
David Wolff Jr. placed a mini reef beneath the dock.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

David Wolff Jr. placed a mini reef beneath the dock.

Buy this Photo
Alex Wolff set up a mini reef to be dropped in the water.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Alex Wolff set up a mini reef to be dropped in the water.

Buy this Photo
Alex Wolff set up the rope ladder for his brother to use to get out of the water.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Alex Wolff set up the rope ladder for his brother to use to get out of the water.

Buy this Photo
Margaret Jean Cannon tied a red ribbon on each dock that has a new mini reef.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Margaret Jean Cannon tied a red ribbon on each dock that has a new mini reef.

Buy this Photo
Philip Chicchio, Margaret Jean Cannon and Dave Vozzolo have been working hard getting the mini reefs into the grand canal.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Philip Chicchio, Margaret Jean Cannon and Dave Vozzolo have been working hard getting the mini reefs into the grand canal.

Buy this Photo
Share
Siesta Key association members dropped 35 additional reefs to clean up the Grand Canal Feb. 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Siesta Key Association members continued the Grand Canal Regeneration Project by dropping 35 addition mini reefs into help purify the Siesta Key waters on Feb. 25.

Members dropped the mini reefs — which attract small fish and marine life that filter and add oxygen to the water — beneath the docks of various Siesta Key homes. The hope is these reefs and the subsequent marine life will result in clearer waters in the canal. The association members plan to install more reefs soon. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement