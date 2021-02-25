Siesta Key residents continue canal regeneration project

Siesta Key Association members continued the Grand Canal Regeneration Project by dropping 35 addition mini reefs into help purify the Siesta Key waters on Feb. 25.

Members dropped the mini reefs — which attract small fish and marine life that filter and add oxygen to the water — beneath the docks of various Siesta Key homes. The hope is these reefs and the subsequent marine life will result in clearer waters in the canal. The association members plan to install more reefs soon.