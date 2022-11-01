Siesta Key plays host to Halloween trick or treaters

Siesta Key again played host to costumed trick-or-treating families during daylight hours at the Safe Treats event on Oct. 31. It was the 38th year of the event.

Employees of Siesta Village and South Siesta Key shops wore costumes of their own to pass out candy to excited children. Many businesses put up balloons to show candy was available. Participants were encouraged to ride the free Siesta Key Trolley to connect between both trick-or-treating venues.

Children dressed up as vampires, witches, skeletons, astronauts and more.