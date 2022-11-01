 Skip to main content
Vico Clark and Ava Stadler rest in the shade. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Siesta Key plays host to Halloween trick or treaters

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Wesley Pratt passes out candy for Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

Michael and Jonah Cruder walk through Siesta Key Village.

Kids pick up candy from different vendors.

Jacob and Colton Mink wear masks for Halloween.

Oliver and Emily Jones walk through Siesta Key Village.

Adrian, Oliver, Meg and Adeline Deasy prepare for an afternoon of trick-or-treating.

Noah and Tiffany Bond bring the magic.

Justin, Amber, Jensen, Jayden and Kayler Poole were an excited group.

Sandy Murphy passed out candy in front of Gidget's Coastal Provisions.

Andrew Butherus, Michele Olup and Jodi Milam embraced the Halloween spirit.

Sullivan Henry picked up candy with his family.

Baker Henry wears a hat to keep cool.

Kids dress up in their Oct. 31 best to make their rounds for candy.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Siesta Key again played host to costumed trick-or-treating families during daylight hours at the Safe Treats event on Oct. 31. It was the 38th year of the event.

Employees of Siesta Village and South Siesta Key shops wore costumes of their own to pass out candy to excited children. Many businesses put up balloons to show candy was available. Participants were encouraged to ride the free Siesta Key Trolley to connect between both trick-or-treating venues.

Children dressed up as vampires, witches, skeletons, astronauts and more.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked Black Tie for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. Contact him at 

