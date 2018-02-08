 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Siesta Key Fire and Advisory Council Treasurer Frank Jurenka addresses a group gathered for a ceremony to commemorate the group's donation to Fire Station No. 13.

Siesta Key nonprofit donates equipment to fire station

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Siesta Key Fire and Advisory Council Treasurer Frank Jurenka addresses a group gathered for a ceremony to commemorate the group's donation to Fire Station No. 13.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier thanks the donors, saying the new equipment will greatly assist first responders.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier thanks the donors, saying the new equipment will greatly assist first responders.

Buy this Photo
Michael Regnier receives the key to the department's new ATV from SKFAC Director Al Milner.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Michael Regnier receives the key to the department's new ATV from SKFAC Director Al Milner.

Buy this Photo
Frank Jurenka (right) and Ray Donnelly (center) receive challenge coins from Michael Regnier.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Frank Jurenka (right) and Ray Donnelly (center) receive challenge coins from Michael Regnier.

Buy this Photo
Fire officials said the Stryker Power Loading lift system at the back of the ambulance will help first responders avoid injury as they assist people into the vehicle.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Fire officials said the Stryker Power Loading lift system at the back of the ambulance will help first responders avoid injury as they assist people into the vehicle.

Buy this Photo
The new ATV includes an emblem crediting SKFAC.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The new ATV includes an emblem crediting SKFAC.

Buy this Photo
The new Polaris Beach Rescue ATV allows first responders easy access to nearby beaches, cutting down on response times.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The new Polaris Beach Rescue ATV allows first responders easy access to nearby beaches, cutting down on response times.

Buy this Photo
Share
The donations will help firefighters better assist people on the beach.
by: Ryan Butler News Innovation Editor

A Siesta Key resident's estate is helping save lives on the island.

Thanks to a donation provided for in the will of former Siesta Key resident Arlene Weisbond, Sarasota County Fire Station No. 13 now has an ATV as well as a power lift for its ambulance. Fire officials said the ATV and lift, which cost a total of $55,000, will improve response times for first responders to assist people on the beach, potentially saving more lives.

"This truly is a great day for Siesta Key residents and visitors," said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier at a ceremony Feb. 8 commemorating the donation. 

Before the department had the Polaris Beach Rescue ATV, first responders would have to drive a fire engine and ambulance to a beach access point, then search on foot for the person experiencing an emergency and carry them back to the vehicles on a stretcher. Now the ATV, which was custom built to carry a stretcher, can go directly from Fire Station No. 13 and on to the beach. 

The Stryker Power Loading lift system on the back of the ambulance is also a major asset to the department, fire officials said. Instead of physically lifting people, the lift safely brings them from the ground into the back of the ambulance, limiting the physical toll on first responders. 

Weisbond's will first gave the funds to the Siesta Key Fire and Advisory Council, which in turn distributed them to the fire department. After consulting with Fire Station No. 13, the council allocated the donation toward the ATV and power lift.

"Anything to speed up the ability to help somebody is beneficial," said SKFAC Treasurer Frank Jurenka.

The Author: Ryan Butler

I’m the News Innovation Editor for the Observer Media Group, which means I help report and package stories for our website, including breaking news. I graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement