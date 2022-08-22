 Skip to main content
Benjamin Aguilar, of Siesta Key, competes in the Junior Men's 16 division of the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Aug. 18-21 at Tampa's Amalie Arena. (Photos by Ryan Kohn)

Siesta Key junior gymnast showcases athleticism, grace at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar finished 12th in the All-Around category at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, but sixth in the Pommel Horse (24.900), where he showed off his dexterity and strength.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar goes one-handed on the Pommel Horse to impress the judges.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar soars like Superman on the Rings at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar soars like Superman on the Rings at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar shows off his core strength to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships crowd while on the Rings. He finished 13th in the event.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar swings like Spider-Man on the Rings.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar flips off the Rings with aplomb.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar poses for the crowd after sticking the landing to his Rings routine.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar psyches himself up as he begins his Parallel Bars routine.

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar creates momentum on the Parallel Bars. Aguilar would swing to a 16th place finish in the event (23.350).

Siesta Key's Benjamin Aguilar prepares for liftoff on the Parallel Bars.

Benjamin Aguilar flips off the Parallel Bars to put an exclamation point on his routine.

Benjamin Aguilar stares upside-down at the crowd on hand at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Benjamin Aguilar finished 12th All-Around in the Junior Men's 16 division of the event, which was held Aug. 18-21 at Tampa's Amalie Arena.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Making it to a sport's biggest stage is an accomplishment all its own, no matter what happens next. 

Siesta Key gymnast Benjamin Aguilar competed at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held Aug. 18-21 at Tampa's Amalie Arena. Aguilar, who trains with the Sarasota and Bradenton-based EVO Athletics gym, earned a berth to the event and finished 12th all-around in the nation in the Junior Men 16 division.

Although he didn't finish on the podium, Aguilar's display of power and grace proved he belongs with the best gymnasts in the nation. Aguilar's finish was second-best out of EVO Athletics' gymnasts in their respective divisions; Alex Karadzhov of St. Petersburg finished ninth all-around in the Junior Men's 17 division. 

His best finish in Tampa came in the pommel horse, where he received a 24.900 combined score from the judges, good for sixth. He wowed the crowd with his core strength and dexterity. 

Aguilar began his year of competing by finishing first all-around in the Men's 16 division of the 2022 Florida Men's State Championships, held March 4-6 in Alachua. Level 10 is the highest level of the Junior Olympic program overseen by USA Gymnastics. At the state championships, Aguilar finished first in the floor, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars and tied for first in the high bar. 

