Miah Malur gets her face painted to look like a bunny.

Siesta Key hunts for eggs on Turtle Beach

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

Joe and Raffaela Genovese

Joe and Raffaela Genovese

Ariella Aly

Ariella Aly

Aric Lewis, Carrie Lewis, Aria Robins, Jayden Robins and Brian Robins

Aric Lewis, Carrie Lewis, Aria Robins, Jayden Robins and Brian Robins

Grace Tillman

Grace Tillman

There were hundreds of eggs scattered around the playground area of Turtle Beach.

There were hundreds of eggs scattered around the playground area of Turtle Beach.

Beatrice Stathis was one the first children to begin the egg hunt.

Beatrice Stathis was one the first children to begin the egg hunt.

Guiliana Genovese grabs one of her five eggs.

Guiliana Genovese grabs one of her five eggs.

Rory Dulski drops his egg into his basket.

Rory Dulski drops his egg into his basket.

Parker Johnson may have had his name on his basket

Parker Johnson may have had his name on his basket

Dominic McCorry worked to open his egg and claim his prize, a piece of candy.

Dominic McCorry worked to open his egg and claim his prize, a piece of candy.

Aubrey and Reagan Marquis show off their loot.

Aubrey and Reagan Marquis show off their loot.

Over 100 children participated in the eggs-tra fun day.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

As soon as the clock hit 9:30 a.m., children were off to the races to find their five eggs. 

The Siesta Key Easter Egg hunt began on Turtle Beach on April 20. There were three Easter egg hunts, at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages participated in the egg hunt. While 125 children registered, there were around 150 children who showed up to participate.

Kona Ice was on hand to provide snow cones for children, as was the Easter Bunny for pictures. Children from the ages of 1 to 6 were invited to participate. 

