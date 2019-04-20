Siesta Key hunts for eggs on Turtle Beach

As soon as the clock hit 9:30 a.m., children were off to the races to find their five eggs.

The Siesta Key Easter Egg hunt began on Turtle Beach on April 20. There were three Easter egg hunts, at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages participated in the egg hunt. While 125 children registered, there were around 150 children who showed up to participate.

Kona Ice was on hand to provide snow cones for children, as was the Easter Bunny for pictures. Children from the ages of 1 to 6 were invited to participate.