The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 19 and July 23.

A home in Sarasota Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. LIVDOG LLC sold the home at 551 Beach Road to Christopher Mabry and Brian Mabry, of Lewis Center, Ohio, for $3.4 million. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,661 square feet of living area.

Top Sales by area SARASOTA Coral Cove Adam and Justine Amdur, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1525 Caribbean Drive to Robert and Caroline Donohue, of Sarasota, for $2,525,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2013. PALMER RANCH Silver Oak Fredrick Arthur Robinson and Linda Hartman Robinson, of Tampa, sold their home at 8986 Wildlife Loop to Benjamin Franklin Chaney Jr., of Boulder, Colorado, for $1,338,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,209 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2018. OSPREY Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club Frederick Blake Taylor, of Rome, Georgia, sold his home at 319 Passage Way to TK Properties LLC for $1,101,000. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2014. NOKOMIS Casey Key Vernon and Lois Shapazian, trustees, of Ellsworth, Maine, sold the home at 3743 Casey Key Road to Anthony Badala and Charles Lomangino, trustee, of North Palm Beach, for $2.7 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 1993.

SARASOTA

Mark Sarasota

Cherokee Park Ltd. sold the Unit 812 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Hollandia Property Group LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2020.

Camino Real

Frank Charles Sullivan and Alexandra Kristine Sullivan, of Bay Village, Ohio, sold their home at 4165 Camino Real to Herbert Neiman, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2019.

The Residences

Michael and Janet Rovner, trustees, of Moorpark, California, sold the Unit 1108 condominium at 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive to Ronald Katz and Fariba Aliloo, of Old Lyme, Connecticut, for $1.06 million. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $810,000 in 2017.

Townhomes of Orange Club

Marie Fikus Baumgartner and Yves Baumgartner, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 638 condominium at 638 Rawls Ave. to Devin and Roberta O’Malley, of Windsor Charter Township, Michigan, for $1.02 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,008,800 in 2017.

Risdon on 5th

WSL 5th Street Lofts LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Michael Lepore Jr. and Tina Marie Lepore, of Sarasota, for $1,013,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,836 square feet of living area.

WSL 5th Street Lofts LLC sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to James and Lelia Braselton, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,836 square feet of living area.

Sapphire Shores

Kevin Fahy and Brittany Zachos Fahy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 427 Woodland Drive to Amanda Swartz, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,970 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2019.

Kentwood Estates

Patricia Corbus, trustee, of Charlotte, North Carolina, sold the home at 1538 Eastbrook Drive to David Kolin, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,585 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2005.

Washington Park

Barbara Southard, of Largo, sold her home at 1840 Oak St. to Global Capital Growth LLC for $939,000. Built in 1938, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1987.

Renaissance Woman Inc. sold the home at 1903 Oak St. to Kerry Curtis Lee and Lori Renee Lee, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2008.

Poinsettia Park

William and Maryellen Brackett, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1865 Goldenrod St. to Robert Stephen Yuhas and Marilee Dufour-Yuhas, of Solana Beach, California, for $860,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,429 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2011.

Hartsdale

Pacific Premier Trust and Harry Haskins sold the home at 1843 Morris St. to RJJM LLC for $850,000. Built in 1945, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2000.

1350 Main Residential

Cindy Rice, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1200 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Lewis Wasserman, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in April.

Condominium on the Bay

R&G Properties Investor LLC sold the Unit 802 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Kathleen Powell, trustee, of New York City, for $740,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in June.

Weber

Leslie Young, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 921 Caloosa Drive to Timothy Flynn, of Woodlands, Texas, for $645,000. The first property was built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,568 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 250 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $295,000 in 2006.

McClellan Park

Virginia Wilbanks, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2171 McClellan Parkway to 2171 McClellan Parkway LLC for $610,500. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1990.

Alinari

Thomas Gustaf Bradshaw and Jean Bradshaw, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 511 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Christine and James Murphy, of Hudson, Massachusetts, for $592,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,500 in 2007.

Marc Jerome Glass, trustee, of Cromwell, Connecticut, sold the Unit 1506 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Yan Yu and Lydia Liao, of New York City, for $535,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,100 in 2009.

Plat of Sarasota

Michael Edelstein and Ada Perez, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1874 Laurel St. and 508 Columbia Court to Global Opportunity Partners Inc. for $580,000. The property on Laurel St. was built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,278 square feet of living area. The property on Columbia Court was built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $145,000 in 1996.

Michael Edelstein and Ada Perez, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1868 and 1870 Laurel St. to Global Opportunity Partners Inc. for $500,000. Both properties were built in 1925, they have one bedroom, one bath and 480 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $75,000 in 1996.

Bungalow Heights

Kevin and Andrea Bowman, trustees, of Beavercreek, Oregon, sold the home at 2705 Bay St. to Ronald and Mariya Parker, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1958, it has six bedrooms, three baths and 3,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 2014.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

CCC PH18 LLC sold the Unit 18 condominium at 1990 Main St. to SMC Residential PH18 LLC for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2007.

Hager Park

Linda Lou Haag, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2686 Wood St. to Tatiana Getter, of British Columbia, Canada, for $500,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,695 square feet of living area.

One Hundred Central

James and Kimberley Nowicki, of Williamsville, New York, sold their Unit A403 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to William Brady and Nicole King Brady, of Darien, Connecticut, for $500,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $487,500 in 2017.

Phillippi Gardens

2532 VR LLC sold the home at 2532 Constitution Blvd. to Robert and Renee Barnes, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2003.

Singletary’s

Frederick and Kjirsten Erickson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2450 Hillview St. to Michael and Laurel James, of Sarasota, for $497,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $79,900 in 1996.

Valencia Terrace

Kimberly Cressell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 1226 14th St. to Kevin Dale Whitmore and Melissa Saul Whitmore, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $470,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Ruth Hardin, of W. Palm Beach, sold the home at 3374 Sea View St. to Jeffrey Deane Hurley and Alan Roscoe Fordham, of Sarasota, for $462,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,000 in 1983.

Broadway Promenade

William and Catherine Klettke, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1516 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Joseph Titone and Marie Stewart, of Pompano Beach, for $460,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Richard June and Mary June-Tucker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1211 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Elleny Cribbs, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,700 in 2007.

Castel Del Mare

Arleen Zaccagnino, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 207 condominium at 1602 Stickney Point Road to Ellen Hufe, of Southold, New York, for $450,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 1994.

Highland Pines

Randall Sean Sellers and Mary Colleen McGue, of Sarasota, sold their home at 845 Highland St. to Claire Dowling, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2013.

Weslo Willows

Karyn Richards, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2428 Whippoorwill Circle to Magdalena Marzec and Andrzej Zorychta, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $41,000 in 1975.

South Gate

Deanna Stafford, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3078 Spencer Lane to John Ronchetto III, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,500 in 1996.

Siesta Heights Manor

Greg Stockdale sold his home at 7330 Cass Circle to HPA US1 LLC for $400,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in March.

SIESTA KEY

Sara Sands

Courtney Hutchins McCollum, trustee, of Yarmouth, Maine, sold the home at 5151 Windward Ave. to Orrin and Lauren Edidin, of Sarasota, for $2,775,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2015.

Harmony

Charles and Bonnie Granatir, of Long Branch, New Jersey, sold their home at 4829 Featherbed Lane to Geno and Jill Pedigo, of Sarasota, for $1.65 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,478 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2017.

Sarasota Beach

Aaron and Elizabeth Kalban, of Sarasota, sold their home at 389 Island Circle to Gilberto Otano and Rafael Otano Jr., of Miami, for $1,249,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2017.

Harold and Margie Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 687 Avenida Del Norte to Florida Generosity Foundation Inc. for $950,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $597,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

JOJAKE LLC sold the Unit 108 condominium at 5924 Midnight Pass Road to Surf and Sand LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2011.

Siesta Cove

Timothy Shaw and Patricia Ketchum Shaw, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5409 Siesta Cove Drive to Vsevolod Onyshkevych and Nadia Ratycz, of Naples, for $1.18 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,897 square feet of living area.

Horizons West

Mott Holdings LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to A.J.M. Rentals LLC for $1,075,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $925,000 in 2017.

Siesta Beach

John Hoffman, Personal Representative, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, sold the home at 5005 Commonwealth Drive to Big Main Street LLC for $1,075,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,862 square feet of living area.

Peppertree Bay

Larry and Barbara Heiden, trustees, of Fishers, Indiana, sold the Unit 305-A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to Brian Waldron, of Berea, Ohio, for $740,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2005.

Crescent Royale

SKKR Investments LLC sold the Unit 106 condominium at 757 Beach Road to Blake Jerome and Tamara Sue Thompson, of Tampa, for $675,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2017.

Siesta Towers

Mikhail and Tanya Goykhberg, trustees, of Forest Hills, New York, sold the Unit 4-C condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Jeffrey Milone and Linda Ann Insano-Milone, of Sarasota, for $669,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2004.

Island Reef

Steven Obermann, of Girardeau, Missouri, sold his Unit F405 condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Douglas Obermann and Roger Dawson, of Shell Knob, Missouri, for $607,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2018.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Darlene Zdenek, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Graeme Talbot and Cassidy Ozimek-Hardie, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,000 in 1981.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Bhaskar Ramachandran and Sreelatha Regarajan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8965 Wildlife Loop to BGRS LLC for $998,000. BGRS LLC then sold the home to Brett McNeal and Sara Lynn McNeal, of Sarasota, for $998,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2015.

Katherine Wingert, trustee, of Seymour, Tennessee, sold the home at 8906 Bloomfield Blvd. to William Robert Waldie, of Sarasota, for $908,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $799,000 in 2020.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Mary Louise Gerritsen, trustee, and Karan Manchester, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3750 Torrey Pines Way to Dale and Nancy Cooper, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,000 in 2010.

Lorraine Williams, Timothy Williams and John Williams, trustees, Mary Williams and Pamela Williams, of Glen Cove, New York, sold the home at 3874 Torrey Pines Way to Mary Louise Gerritsen, trustee, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,587 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 1994.

Villagewalk

Thomas and Marina Walton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5479 Lucia Place to James and Ida Miller, of Sarasota, for $556,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,201 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Sandhill Preserve

Rebecca Harding, of Sarasota, sold her home at 11025 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Shirley Sustman, trustee, of Phoenix, for $430,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,000 in 2017.

Parisienne Gardens

Sharon Jacobs, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 202 condominium at 5243 Parisienne Place to Pramila Dornala and Sarat Nagudu, of Sarasota, for $409,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,900 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

Gloria Lemon, of Essex Junction, Vermont, sold her home at 6083 Benevento Drive to Linda Ann Rehak Devlin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $64,400 in 2018.

OSPREY

Oaks I

Joseph and Cheryl Abraham, of Trivoli, Illinois, sold their home at 442 Webbs Cove to Martin and Martha Burtness, of Osprey, for $1.05 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $905,000 in January.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Mark and Lori West, of Cleveland, Tennessee, sold their Unit J3 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Douglas Porter and Regina Porter, trustees, of Matlacha, for $985,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.07 million in 2009.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

David Donahue and Bradly Labath, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 5504 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Keith Venezie, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, for $650,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $471,000 in 2014.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Alfreda Williams and Frances Earl Hebert, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1251 Windward Drive to Lauren and Kenneth Doyle, of Sarasota, for $610,200. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2001.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Armando and Carmen Navarro sold their home at 20 Bishops Court Road to Scott and Meredith Hermann, of Nokomis, for $595,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,800 in 2008.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Elaine Schmidler Swigart and Maureen De Felice, of Schertz, Texas, sold their home at 2114 Tocobaga Lane to Brian Brennan, of Nokomis, for $475,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area.