A home in Mira-Mar tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Daniel Peshkin, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7949 Midnight Pass Road to Joshua and Alyssa Slabaugh, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,904 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Risdon on 5th

WSL 5th Street Lofts LLC sold the Unit 306 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Kenneth and Zoe Folts, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,836 square feet of living area.

WSL 5th Street Lofts LLC sold the Unit 403 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Florian and Katrin Schuetz, of Sarasota, for $559,000. Built in 2019, it has one bedroom, one bath and 755 square feet of living area.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Avondale Heather Chapell sold the home at 1826 Irving St. to Alan and Barbara Cole, of Sarasota, for $2.4 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,968 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Shashidhar Sheshani and Linda Guntakala, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6001 Anise Drive to Michael and Stacey Semaan, of Sarasota, for $1,025,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,500 in 2016. OSPREY Sarabay Acres Sydney King, of Sarasota, sold his home at 722 Sarabay Road to Owen Thiessen and Lindsey Thiessen, trustees, of Osprey, for $3.71 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $763,100 in 2009. NOKOMIS Casey Key Vienna & Naples Inc. sold the home at 2410 Casey Key Road to Michael Kimball, of Longboat Key, for $1.8 million. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,186 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2007.

Sunset Towers

John and Coralea Wennberg sold their Unit 607 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Todd Hyman Barton and Mary Barton, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2016.

Patrick McKenough, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 107 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Bryan Keith Brock and Jennifer Brock, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Rustic Lodge

Matthew Krueger and Tia Jones, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2410 Prospect St. to Christopher Dixon, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,969 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Bruce Burton Webb and Karen Stone Webb, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2259 Brookhaven Drive to Jo Ann George Swartz, trustee, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,349 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in May.

South Gate

Boulder Investments LLC sold the home at 2627 Siesta Drive to Lori Haycox, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2020.

Caleb and Brittyn King, of Cumming, Georgia, sold their home at 2828 Suncrest Drive to Anthony Pennacchio, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2020.

Suzanne Byron, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, sold the home at 3267 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Sydney William King, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2010.

Huntington Pointe

Eva Winter, trustee, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, sold the home at 4287 Hearthstone Drive to Rayan and Anna Coutinho, of Cincinnati, for $605,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,516 square feet of living area.

Regency House

Douglas Owen and Suzanne Grant, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 505 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Susan Robinson and Ferruh Muktar, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,705 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2013.

Bay View

John and Kathleen Colpas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1683 Siesta Drive to Jerzy Wielgus, of Houston, for $590,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,401 square feet of living area.

South Pointe Woods

Michael Lowry, of Little Rock, Arkansas, sold his home at 3331 Plantation Drive to OPENDOOR Property Trust I for $562,100. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2020.

Petroutsa Brothers

N&J Dreams LLC sold the home at 1672 10th St. to Blue International Group LLC for $545,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in June.

Bayview

Elinor Baxter, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1629 Siesta Drive to Nicholas Kubian, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $10,200 in 1975.

Sapphire Shores

Angella Baker, of Biltmore Lake, North Carolina, sold her home at 458 Woodland Drive to Dorian and Renee Rady, of Camas, Washington, for $525,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It sold for $72,500 in 1985.

Bellevue Terrace

TTK Home Improvements LLC sold the home at 3137 Bay St. to William Horst Rybcynski and Sherrilynn Rybczynski, of Sarasota, for $487,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,500 in March.

Loma Linda Park

Ashleeflips LLC sold the home at 2302 Prospect St. to Bradly and Yuliana Westover, of Sarasota, for $467,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2019.

Pelican Cove

Carol Hamal Kristan, trustee, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 1525 Pelican Point Drive to Charles Rosenblum, trustee, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area.

The Landings South

Alan and Jane Levin, of Ewing, New Jersey, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5217 Heron Way to David and Sharon Kenworthy, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,444 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2020.

Worcester Road

John Turbiak Jr. and Kasey Yvonne Turbiak, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4417 Worcester Road to Amanda Crowell, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $146,000 in 2013.

Poms Park

Wood Street Capital LLC sold the home at 2346 Wood St. to Guy and Nicole Perry, of Austin, Texas, for $429,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in March.

Phillippi Gardens

David and Valerie Farrell, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5721 Antietam Drive to Wellson Fung and Khuyen Tran, of Annandale, Virginia, for $425,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,000 in 2017.

Robert and Jessica Acker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2403 Constitution Blvd. to Nikolai and Elena Ioannidis, of Bradenton, for $417,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,500 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Gulf and Bay Club

Mimi Carlin, of Sarasota, sold her Units 205 and 305 condominiums at 5740 Midnight Pass Road to Susan Bull, trustee, of Clayville, New York, for $3.5 million. Each were built in 1986, they have two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. The Unit 305 condominium sold for $728,000 in 2014. The Unit 205 condominium sold for $405,000 in 1998.

M. Bradford Sanders, trustee, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 5740 Midnight Pass Road to William Trautman Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,415,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2012.

Konrad and Dorothy Wilk, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 309 condominium at 5750 Midnight Pass Road to Stefanie and Winfried Holderied, of Saranac, New York, for $1,395,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2020.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

David Ure, of Highwood, Illinois, sold the Unit G-21 condominium at 5966 Midnight Pass Road to Vicki Dursch and Andrew Dursch, trustees, of Germantown, Ohio, for $1.25 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $43,000 in 1971.

Kirk Howard Christensen, trustee, of Fontana, Wisconsin, sold the Unit N-17 condominium at 5964 Midnight Pass Road to Muller Traditions LLC for $610,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area. It sold for $98,000 in 1983.

Sarasota Beach

Jason Potter, of Glenville, North Carolina, sold two properties at 341 Avenida De Mayo to Vasbun Investments Inc. for $1 million. The first property was built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 723 square feet of living area. They sold for $355,000 in 2002.

Crescent Arms

William Bortz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402-S condominium at 6312 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph and Tracy Kidd, of Reston, Virginia, for $935,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 977 square feet of living area.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Jerry and Donna Thacker, of Mishawaka, Indiana, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Darlene and Stuart Gamble, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2018.

La Siesta

John Pribik, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 107 condominium at 925 Beach Road to Andre Quinn Duke, of Minneapolis, for $532,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2019.

Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club

Scott Alan Kearns and Menefee Ann Bagnal, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 208 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to David Bradley Bird and Karen Bird, of Ontario, Canada, for $475,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

William Swanton and Anna Belle Miller-Swanton sold their home at 8838 Bloomfield Blvd. to John and Kathleen Montoya, of Manhasset, New York, for $1,005,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $547,000 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Kimberly and Brandon Marster, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5881 Palmer Ranch Parkway to Mark Christopher Schuwerk and Amanda Schuwerk, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,100 in 2014.

John Daniel Getchell and Michelle Lee Getchell sold their home at 5758 Groundsel Circle to Jonathan and Trish Wittmus, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $424,000 in 2018.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Francis Andrew Nemazie, trustee, of Robbinsville, New Jersey, sold the home at 3799 Mira Lago Drive to Marjan Kmiec and Donna Kmiec, trustees, of Franklin, Wisconsin, for $435,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,991 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Jeremy Todd Stainbrook and Barbara Stainbrook, of Osprey, sold their home at 627 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Raymond Paul Goff II and Lois Leanne Goff, of Osprey, for $1,625,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,857 square feet of living area. It sold for $832,500 in 2009.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

George and Florence McKay, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, sold their home at 110 Harbor House Drive to Joseph and Elizabeth Pandy, of Osprey, for $725,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Willowbend

Richard and Jill Schwartz, of Greenville, South Carolina, sold their home at 529 Habitat Blvd. to James Nolan Haller and Nancy Patricia Haller, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,617 square feet of living area.

Doug and Mary Taylor, of Venice, sold their home at 1319 Thornapple Drive to Matthew David Weitzman and Kimberly Weitzman, of Bow, New Hampshire, for $574,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 3,067 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2008.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Bayside

Louis and Seeta Giannone, of Palmetto, sold their home at 518 Bayside Way to Nokomis Beach House LLC for $630,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2003.