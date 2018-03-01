$15 million home lists on Siesta Key

An 18,706-square-foot waterfront home on Siesta Key has entered the market for $15 million.

Located on the north end of the island, the residence is housed on a private, gated peninsula at 3799 Flamingo Ave. Completed in 2017, the four-bedroom, four-bath and two-partial bath residence spans 1.4 acres on the Intracoastal Waterway and boasts more than 700 feet of water frontage.

It is the third home for sale on the Key listed for $15 million or more. An unconstructed property is listed for nearly $16.6 million on two side-by-side parcels at 4137 and 4153 Higel Ave. Another residence split between 7712 and 7660 Sanderling Road has listed for $15.5 million.

The home features a balance between design and function that takes advantage of the waterfront surroundings, said listing agent Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby's. Bordered by Roberts Bay to the east and a canal to the west, Schemmel said the property provides unusual levels of privacy, especially for Siesta Key.

"It's one of those properties that even if you're on Siesta Key and you’ve driven down Flamingo Avenue, you probably haven’t even seen it," Schemmel said.

Other amenities • Chef’s kitchen with Zebrino white marble countertops • Window treatments by LuxArt Interiors • Master suite with terrace, two custom-organized walk-in closets, sitting room, fireplace and spa-like bath with Calacatta Azul marble • Crestron home automation system • Reverse osmosis water filtration • Whole-home generator • 10-car garage with room for aditional vehicles • Elevator • Gym

The residence is being offered fully furnished and comes with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar on top of a fossilized Jurassic brown marble base in its lounge. It also includes a custom-designed tackle room designed for the current owners, Christopher and Laura Jessen, who are professional anglers.

The interior was crafted with wood, marble and stone throughout, and was designed with coffered ceilings, moldings and textured wall coverings. It includes glass walls that provide an unobstructed view of Roberts Bay and lead to an open-air living area.

External features include an infinity-edge pool with swim-up bar, spa, gazebo, multiple fire features, a separate fireplace, koi pond, outdoor kitchen and several covered/uncovered seating areas. It also offers deep-water boating access from a private dock.

Along with a boat lift, the dock includes a paddleboard launch. The property also has a reinforced concrete seawall, which was built in 2005.