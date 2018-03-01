 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The 18,706-square-foot waterfront home is located on the north end of the island.

$15 million home lists on Siesta Key

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

The 18,706-square-foot waterfront home is located on the north end of the island.

Buy this Photo
Along with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the property includes a garage that can hold 10 cars and be expanded to fit more.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

Along with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the property includes a garage that can hold 10 cars and be expanded to fit more.

Buy this Photo
The interior was crafted with wood, marble and stone throughout, and was designed with coffered ceilings, moldings and textured wall coverings.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

The interior was crafted with wood, marble and stone throughout, and was designed with coffered ceilings, moldings and textured wall coverings.

Buy this Photo
The home features a foyer, family room, inside utility, den/library/office and a bonus room.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

The home features a foyer, family room, inside utility, den/library/office and a bonus room.

Buy this Photo
Exterior amenities include a spa, infinity-edge pool, gazebo, a separate fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

Exterior amenities include a spa, infinity-edge pool, gazebo, a separate fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Buy this Photo
There are more than 700 feet of water frontage on the parcel.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

There are more than 700 feet of water frontage on the parcel.

Buy this Photo
Along with multiple pools, the home also includes a koi pond.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

Along with multiple pools, the home also includes a koi pond.

Buy this Photo
The property includes a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar on top of a fossilized Jurassic brown marble base.

Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 |

The property includes a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar on top of a fossilized Jurassic brown marble base.

Buy this Photo
Share
The waterfront property includes a private dock and a custom-built tackle room.
by: Ryan Butler News Innovation Editor

An 18,706-square-foot waterfront home on Siesta Key has entered the market for $15 million.

Located on the north end of the island, the residence is housed on a private, gated peninsula at 3799 Flamingo Ave. Completed in 2017, the four-bedroom, four-bath and two-partial bath residence spans 1.4 acres on the Intracoastal Waterway and boasts more than 700 feet of water frontage.

It is the third home for sale on the Key listed for $15 million or more. An unconstructed property is listed for nearly $16.6 million on two side-by-side parcels at 4137 and 4153 Higel Ave. Another residence split between 7712 and 7660 Sanderling Road has listed for $15.5 million.

The home features a balance between design and function that takes advantage of the waterfront surroundings, said listing agent Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby's. Bordered by Roberts Bay to the east and a canal to the west, Schemmel said the property provides unusual levels of privacy, especially for Siesta Key.

"It's one of those properties that even if you're on Siesta Key and you’ve driven down Flamingo Avenue, you probably haven’t even seen it," Schemmel said. 

The residence is being offered fully furnished and comes with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar on top of a fossilized Jurassic brown marble base in its lounge. It also includes a custom-designed tackle room designed for the current owners, Christopher and Laura Jessen, who are professional anglers. 

The interior was crafted with wood, marble and stone throughout, and was designed with coffered ceilings, moldings and textured wall coverings. It includes glass walls that provide an unobstructed view of Roberts Bay and lead to an open-air living area. 

External features include an infinity-edge pool with swim-up bar, spa, gazebo, multiple fire features, a separate fireplace, koi pond, outdoor kitchen and several covered/uncovered seating areas. It also offers deep-water boating access from a private dock.

Along with a boat lift, the dock includes a paddleboard launch. The property also has a reinforced concrete seawall, which was built in 2005. 

The Author: Ryan Butler

I’m the News Innovation Editor for the Observer Media Group, which means I help report and package stories for our website, including breaking news. I graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement