 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Fiona Quinto Hart, Olive Schomburg and Francesca DiSilvio picked up gift bags.

Siesta Key embraces holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Fiona Quinto Hart, Olive Schomburg and Francesca DiSilvio picked up gift bags.

Buy this Photo
Ebonie Hadley picked up gifts with Eric Guevarez Jr. and Eric Guevarez the Third.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Ebonie Hadley picked up gifts with Eric Guevarez Jr. and Eric Guevarez the Third.

Buy this Photo
The Pine View Jazz Combo played the Christmas hits.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

The Pine View Jazz Combo played the Christmas hits.

Buy this Photo
Ezekiel Pereira handled the keys.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Ezekiel Pereira handled the keys.

Buy this Photo
Angel, Aimee and Angelina Hinostriza had a great time.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Angel, Aimee and Angelina Hinostriza had a great time.

Buy this Photo
Wendall Jacobsen, Kate Balas and Kurt Krenz handed out gift bags.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Wendall Jacobsen, Kate Balas and Kurt Krenz handed out gift bags.

Buy this Photo
Jason, Larisa and Angelica Hart were in the Christmas mood.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Jason, Larisa and Angelica Hart were in the Christmas mood.

Buy this Photo
Robert Suzewitz held his son Lincoln.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Robert Suzewitz held his son Lincoln.

Buy this Photo
Nicholas Butakow was on drums.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Nicholas Butakow was on drums.

Buy this Photo
Paul Panzl dressed up with Dacia Littlejohn

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Paul Panzl dressed up with Dacia Littlejohn

Buy this Photo
Haley and Billy Carter crouched down with Felicity Carter.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Haley and Billy Carter crouched down with Felicity Carter.

Buy this Photo
Caleb McCue played the bass.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Caleb McCue played the bass.

Buy this Photo

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Buy this Photo
Brennan Halcomb was on trumpet.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Brennan Halcomb was on trumpet.

Buy this Photo
Ryan Eckert had a fun hat.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Ryan Eckert had a fun hat.

Buy this Photo
Lana Banauna made balloons at the Hub Baja Grill.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Lana Banauna made balloons at the Hub Baja Grill.

Buy this Photo
Santa Claus himself arrived at the Hub Baja Grill.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Santa Claus himself arrived at the Hub Baja Grill.

Buy this Photo
The Addario family posed with Santa.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

The Addario family posed with Santa.

Buy this Photo
Santa held onto CJ and Duke the french bulldogs.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 |

Santa held onto CJ and Duke the french bulldogs.

Buy this Photo
Share
The tree lighting was held Nov. 28.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Siesta Key embraced the Christmas spirit with gusto at its tree lighting event on Nov. 28.

In place of the annual Christmas parade, the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce threw on a cheery event at Siesta Key Village that had families enjoying the holiday lights and Christmas music from the Pine View Jazz Combo. The first 200 families also picked up gift bags full of Christmas gifts and goodies from Siesta Key Chamber staff. The Siesta Key Breeze Trolley showed guests the many Christmas lights and decorations across the island. Later in the night, Santa Claus visited the village to the cheers of children.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement