Siesta Key embraces holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting

The tree lighting was held Nov. 28.
Siesta Key embraced the Christmas spirit with gusto at its tree lighting event on Nov. 28.
In place of the annual Christmas parade, the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce threw on a cheery event at Siesta Key Village that had families enjoying the holiday lights and Christmas music from the Pine View Jazz Combo. The first 200 families also picked up gift bags full of Christmas gifts and goodies from Siesta Key Chamber staff. The Siesta Key Breeze Trolley showed guests the many Christmas lights and decorations across the island. Later in the night, Santa Claus visited the village to the cheers of children.