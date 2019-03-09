 Skip to main content
Volunteers had to funnel portions of rice and other portions of the meal packets.

Siesta Key church works with RIse Against Hunger

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The goal for the event was to pack 20,000 meal packs in two hours.

Steve and Chris Booth

Marion Larsen measured out the rice in the meal packet.

Angela Naff, Ray Droege and Harry Davant

Fr. Wayne Farrell and Trish Farrell work to fill the bags.

Mary Lou Brown and Jennifer Park

Michael Pate seals the bags containing the food.

Jim Roytz packs the boxes before they are sealed.

Alicia Nordquist and Cynthia Smyth have to count all of the bags before they get shipped off in the boxes to those in need.

Rise Against Hunger worked with St. Boniface to provide meals to the less fortunate.

St. Boniface parishioners helped pack meals for the program.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

St. Boniface Episcopal Church did work on a Saturday morning to help end hunger.

Over 100 volunteer parishioners teamed up with Rise Against Hunger on March 9 to help pack meals. The goal of the event was to pack 20,000 meals in two hours. The annual event at the church had the volunteers separated into different teams to measure, portion, seal and pack the meals into boxes to be shipped around the world.

Rise Against Hunger is an international nonprofit that produces millions of nutritious meals annually that are then distributed to partners in underprivileged areas in different countries.

