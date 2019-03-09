Siesta Key church works with RIse Against Hunger

St. Boniface Episcopal Church did work on a Saturday morning to help end hunger.

Over 100 volunteer parishioners teamed up with Rise Against Hunger on March 9 to help pack meals. The goal of the event was to pack 20,000 meals in two hours. The annual event at the church had the volunteers separated into different teams to measure, portion, seal and pack the meals into boxes to be shipped around the world.

Rise Against Hunger is an international nonprofit that produces millions of nutritious meals annually that are then distributed to partners in underprivileged areas in different countries.