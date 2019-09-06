 Skip to main content
Evelyn England and Becki Creighton

Siesta Key Chamber members mingle at September luncheon

Mia Leone, Ann Frescura and Paula Stein

A few of the items on the agenda include Siesta Key Chamber celebratory ornaments, the Siesta Key Crystal Classic and the Chamber of Commerce's 60th anniversary party.

Michelle Mullin, Mandi Rutter and Michelle Borrero

Carrie Lewis and Robert Nassir

Caryn Hodge and Linda Shepard

Debra Fortosis and Richard Sanders

Jimmy Bonner introduces himself to fellow chamber members.

Michelle Mullin, Jimmy Bonner and Dana Watkins

The members of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce networked over lunch at The Old Salty Dog.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce met Sept. 6 for its monthly networking luncheon at The Old Salty Dog on Siesta Key.

Over lunch, members and guests discussed upcoming events that will take place on the barrier island. 

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce will celebrate i's 60th anniversary with a 1960s themed party from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Gilligan's Island Bar and Grill. Tickets are $19.59. For information, call 349-3800.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

