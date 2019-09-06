Siesta Key Chamber members mingle at September luncheon

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce met Sept. 6 for its monthly networking luncheon at The Old Salty Dog on Siesta Key.

Over lunch, members and guests discussed upcoming events that will take place on the barrier island.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce will celebrate i's 60th anniversary with a 1960s themed party from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Gilligan's Island Bar and Grill. Tickets are $19.59. For information, call 349-3800.