 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brian Wigelsworth with a sand sculpture he created for the event.

Siesta Key Chamber members find their rhythm at business card exchange

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Brian Wigelsworth with a sand sculpture he created for the event.

Buy this Photo
Kirk Bradley and Ali Murphy

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Kirk Bradley and Ali Murphy

Buy this Photo
Tana and Drew Darley with Debbie Cole

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Tana and Drew Darley with Debbie Cole

Buy this Photo
Brooks Beuchamp and Ellen Lawlor

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Brooks Beuchamp and Ellen Lawlor

Buy this Photo
Karen Mahlios and Shawn Moughlin

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Karen Mahlios and Shawn Moughlin

Buy this Photo
Erik Dunton leads participants in a group drumming activity.

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Erik Dunton leads participants in a group drumming activity.

Buy this Photo
Mary Metzler finds her rhythm during a group drumming activity.

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Mary Metzler finds her rhythm during a group drumming activity.

Buy this Photo
Erik Dunton leads participants in a group drumming activity.

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Erik Dunton leads participants in a group drumming activity.

Buy this Photo
Mia Leone and Rachel Dixon

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Mia Leone and Rachel Dixon

Buy this Photo
Dozens of members shared their business cards during the chamber's monthly event.

Sunday, Jun. 24, 2018 |

Dozens of members shared their business cards during the chamber's monthly event.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sand, sounds and socializing made up the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce's monthly networking event on June 21.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

About 50 members from the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce mixed and mingled at the chamber’s monthly business card exchange on June 21 at Siesta Beach Concessions. Warren Labonté, owner of the upper deck concession stand at the Siesta Key Beach Pavilion, said he normally does not open the venue for private parties, but made an exception for the chamber. The networking event featured a sand sculpture demonstration from Brian Wigelsworth, founder of the Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival. Members also enjoyed taking part in a group drumming activity led by Erik Dunton and Kim Scott, owners of Positive RePercussions.

Related Stories

Advertisement