Siesta Key Chamber members find their rhythm at business card exchange

About 50 members from the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce mixed and mingled at the chamber’s monthly business card exchange on June 21 at Siesta Beach Concessions. Warren Labonté, owner of the upper deck concession stand at the Siesta Key Beach Pavilion, said he normally does not open the venue for private parties, but made an exception for the chamber. The networking event featured a sand sculpture demonstration from Brian Wigelsworth, founder of the Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival. Members also enjoyed taking part in a group drumming activity led by Erik Dunton and Kim Scott, owners of Positive RePercussions.