 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The contest was held on Siesta Key Beach near the yellow lifeguard stand.

Amateur sand sculpture contest creates more than just castles on Siesta

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

The contest was held on Siesta Key Beach near the yellow lifeguard stand.

Buy this Photo
A birthday cake sculpture was front and center on the beach.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

A birthday cake sculpture was front and center on the beach.

Buy this Photo
Beachgoers were encouraged to vote on their favorite sculpture for the People's Choice Award.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Beachgoers were encouraged to vote on their favorite sculpture for the People's Choice Award.

Buy this Photo
"DaGoupsta" won the People's Choice Award.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

"DaGoupsta" won the People's Choice Award.

Buy this Photo
Elena Slobounov and Darla Glantz

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Elena Slobounov and Darla Glantz

Buy this Photo
"Cash Flow" won first place in the youths category.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

"Cash Flow" won first place in the youths category.

Buy this Photo
Kelsey Blanchard judges the sculptures.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Kelsey Blanchard judges the sculptures.

Buy this Photo
Chip Perling created his festive sculpture in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Chip Perling created his festive sculpture in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Buy this Photo
Tiffany Kata votes for her favorite sculpture.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Tiffany Kata votes for her favorite sculpture.

Buy this Photo
Chip Perling and his creation, "Cinco de Mayo" won second place in the adult individuals category.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Chip Perling and his creation, "Cinco de Mayo" won second place in the adult individuals category.

Buy this Photo
Some sculptors came prepared with tools.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Some sculptors came prepared with tools.

Buy this Photo
The "Wakanda Sand Castle Is This?" team drew out blueprints of their creation before putting it into action in the sand.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

The "Wakanda Sand Castle Is This?" team drew out blueprints of their creation before putting it into action in the sand.

Buy this Photo
Many beachgoers took photos of the works of art.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Many beachgoers took photos of the works of art.

Buy this Photo
Grace Whitehouse tallies up the votes for the winners.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Grace Whitehouse tallies up the votes for the winners.

Buy this Photo
Stig Lindon and Damon Meri pose for a photo next to their sculpture, "Da Goupsta."

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Stig Lindon and Damon Meri pose for a photo next to their sculpture, "Da Goupsta."

Buy this Photo
The artist of "Piper's Igloo" holds up her second place prize in the 10 years and younger category.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

The artist of "Piper's Igloo" holds up her second place prize in the 10 years and younger category.

Buy this Photo
The "Cash Flow" winner comes up to receive her cash prize in the youths category.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

The "Cash Flow" winner comes up to receive her cash prize in the youths category.

Buy this Photo
Andrea King calls out the winners.

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

Andrea King calls out the winners.

Buy this Photo
The winners of the team category made "Mermaid in the Sand."

Saturday, May. 5, 2018 |

The winners of the team category made "Mermaid in the Sand."

Buy this Photo
Share
The 46th annual contest was held May 5 at Siesta Key Beach.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Building sand castles on the beach isn't just for kids looking for some fun in the sun.

On May 5, kids, teens and adults worked to create the best sculpture at the 46th Annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest on Siesta Key Beach.

Artists competed in four different categories: 10 Years and Younger, Youth, Adult Individual and Adult Team. Cash prizes were given to the top three places in each category. The contest was hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources, Friends of Sarasota County Parks and the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce. Designated judges awarded the third through first place prizes and beachgoers were encouraged to vote for one sculpture for the People's Choice Award.

Sculptors started their mornings at 8:30 a.m. for registration and started their building at 9 a.m. All the sculptures were done by 1 p.m. to allow beachgoers and judges to pick their favorites. Sculptures ranged from festively-themed Cinco de Mayo pieces to traditional — yet still elaborate — castles. 

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement