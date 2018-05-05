Building sand castles on the beach isn't just for kids looking for some fun in the sun.

On May 5, kids, teens and adults worked to create the best sculpture at the 46th Annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest on Siesta Key Beach.

Artists competed in four different categories: 10 Years and Younger, Youth, Adult Individual and Adult Team. Cash prizes were given to the top three places in each category. The contest was hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources, Friends of Sarasota County Parks and the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce. Designated judges awarded the third through first place prizes and beachgoers were encouraged to vote for one sculpture for the People's Choice Award.

Sculptors started their mornings at 8:30 a.m. for registration and started their building at 9 a.m. All the sculptures were done by 1 p.m. to allow beachgoers and judges to pick their favorites. Sculptures ranged from festively-themed Cinco de Mayo pieces to traditional — yet still elaborate — castles.