Siesta home on market for $15 million

Even for Siesta Key, the home at 3799 Flamingo Ave. stands apart.

Listed at $15 million, the 8,138 square foot home on the north end of the island would easily eclipse the highest-price sale this year ($8.6 million) and approaches the highest priced offering ($26.5 million – and still available -- on Longboat Key).

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature is the property’s 700 feet of southeast facing waterfront, and the home sits on 1.4 acres. It was built in 2016.

There’s also a boat dock with lift and paddleboard launch, garage space for 10 vehicles, a gym, and a full-house backup generator.

Joel V. Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown office is the seller’s representative.