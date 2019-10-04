Siesta Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years

In 1959 Alaska was admitted as the 49th U.S. state, Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" first hit theaters and the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce was founded.

Since then, the organization has grown in membership and community support, said Executive Director Ann Frescura, as members gathered for a 60th anniversary celebration.

"The fact that we're celebrating 60 years is just fantastic," Frescura said. "Any organization that can celebrate a milestone like that should not just be proud of the organization, but also the community that is supporting it, That's what makes this chamber successful: community support."

The chamber was founded July 20, 1959, and since then, it's had its ups and downs, said past chair and current board member Mark Smith.

For many years, Smith said the chamber functioned on a year to year basis and one time, it survived because of a donor. However, since the mid-2000s, membership grew and the chamber's programs began growing, Smith said.

"It's been tremendous watching it grow," he said. "We are different than regular organizations in that we really look out for Siesta Key both in business and in other areas as well. Business is dependent on the health of the island and we're one of the organizations that wants to keep it healthy."

Members and chamber supporters gathered at Gilligan's Island Bar & Grill Oct. 4 for a '50s and '60s-themed celebration in honor of the anniversary. Party goers dug out their poodle skirts and bell bottoms and danced to music by artists such as The Beatles and David Bowie. Additionally, all tickets cost $19.59 in honor of the founding year.

After people did the mash potato and the twist, one Siesta Key resident was honored with an award for his service to the village.

Michael Shay, who served on the Siesta Key maintenance committee for the last five years, was honored for his work doing things such as bringing recycling bins to the village sidewalks and helping start the liberty cleanup on Siesta Beach after the Fourth of July.

"He has done so much good for Siesta Key," said Lisa Cece, Sarasota County's special district coordinator. "He truly cares to make it a better place."

After five years, Shay said he is going to retire, hoping the third try proves to be the charm. Although he won't hold an official title, Shay said he still intends to keep Siesta Key clean.

He and his wife Maria adopted a portion of Ocean Boulevard as part of Keep Sarasota County Beautiful, a program that helps keep litter off county streets. The county requires participants clean their portion of adopted streets a minimum of four times a year, though Shay said he intends to clean them six times.

"I may be leaving the village maintenance officially, but I'll still be cleaning the roads," Shay said. "It's something that I love."