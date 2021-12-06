 Skip to main content
Zach DeWitt sells shark teeth he finds in the Atlantic Ocean.

Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival brings food and fun

Jeffrey and Bethany Pruitt sell acrylic artwork.

Don and Rhonda Miller eat mahi mahi.

Josh Barber brings food to hungry guests.

Samantha and Carter Walsh

Bands play throughout the weekend.

Mykel Blair and Siegel Barry offer up pizza.

Lilian Prado tends to the seafood.

Sara, Mark and Diane Hotaling

Ryan Petersheim

Sam Smith sells stained plywood art.

McKenzie and Colleen Miller with Leslie O'Malley

Jessie Gill, Morgan Tremper and John Hendershott with surfboardtables.com.

Charly the English Mastiff cools off.

The weekend event started Dec. 2.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival made its return to Siesta Key with food, music and plenty of enthusiastic visitors in tow starting on Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

The 5th annual festival again brought the seafood, with several tents and vendors cooking up shrimp, fish, clams, and all sorts of other dishes made from Florida Gulf Coast materials for a crowd that wandered in and out of the space.

A number of art tents were also on hand where craftsman and creatives sold painting, sharks teeth, glass sculptures and other inspired designs, 

The weekend event had a number of musical acts of varying genres including Kettle of Fish, Gas House Gorillas, Prodigal Sons, Have Gun Will Travel, Sean Chambers, and more. 

