Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival brings food and fun

The Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival made its return to Siesta Key with food, music and plenty of enthusiastic visitors in tow starting on Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

The 5th annual festival again brought the seafood, with several tents and vendors cooking up shrimp, fish, clams, and all sorts of other dishes made from Florida Gulf Coast materials for a crowd that wandered in and out of the space.

A number of art tents were also on hand where craftsman and creatives sold painting, sharks teeth, glass sculptures and other inspired designs,

The weekend event had a number of musical acts of varying genres including Kettle of Fish, Gas House Gorillas, Prodigal Sons, Have Gun Will Travel, Sean Chambers, and more.