Braden River High School students perform "Welcome to the Night" from "The Sweet Smell of Success" as the opening number to the drama showcase.

Showcase of talent at Braden River High School

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Braden River High School students perform "Welcome to the Night" from "The Sweet Smell of Success" as the opening number to the drama showcase.

Senior Christian Solorzano puts on an energetic performance of "I'm Not that Smart" from "Spelling Bee."

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Senior Christian Solorzano puts on an energetic performance of "I'm Not that Smart" from "Spelling Bee."

After riding onto the stage on bikes, Logan RAnke and Hayden Ranke sing "You and Me, But Mostly Me" from "Book of Mormon" as a duet musical act.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

After riding onto the stage on bikes, Logan RAnke and Hayden Ranke sing "You and Me, But Mostly Me" from "Book of Mormon" as a duet musical act.

In a solo act, sophomore Lauren Wampler sings "Taylor the Latte Boy." Wampler's act was followed by Logan Ranke's performance of "Taylor the Latte Boy Rebuttal."

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

In a solo act, sophomore Lauren Wampler sings "Taylor the Latte Boy." Wampler's act was followed by Logan Ranke's performance of "Taylor the Latte Boy Rebuttal."

Senior Juan Brito sings his part in "What Would I Do?" from "Falsettos" before senior Kyle Wampler joins him on stage for the duet.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Senior Juan Brito sings his part in "What Would I Do?" from "Falsettos" before senior Kyle Wampler joins him on stage for the duet.

Karlie Alflen and Tyson Duerr portray Roxie Hart and her husband, Amos Hart, during a performance of "Funny Honey" from "Chicago."

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Karlie Alflen and Tyson Duerr portray Roxie Hart and her husband, Amos Hart, during a performance of "Funny Honey" from "Chicago."

Mattie Baker sings "I Could Be Jewish For You."

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Mattie Baker sings "I Could Be Jewish For You."

Dressed as a waitress, Emily Garcia sings "I Didn't Plan It" from "Waitress." Garcia also performed in a large group musical, small group musical and one-act play during the drama showcase.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Dressed as a waitress, Emily Garcia sings "I Didn't Plan It" from "Waitress." Garcia also performed in a large group musical, small group musical and one-act play during the drama showcase.

Senior Zoe Smith performs a solo. Smith participated in five acts during the drama showcase.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Senior Zoe Smith performs a solo. Smith participated in five acts during the drama showcase.

Kyle Wampler and Hayden Ranke have the audience laughing during their performance of "The Lady in the Long Black Dress" from "Sister Act" with Juan Brito.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Kyle Wampler and Hayden Ranke have the audience laughing during their performance of "The Lady in the Long Black Dress" from "Sister Act" with Juan Brito.

Seniors Kyle Wampler and Zoe Smith perform a duet musical of "Song That Goes Like This" from "Spamalot." The performance received a superior rating at the district competition. They'll perform the act at the state convention.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Seniors Kyle Wampler and Zoe Smith perform a duet musical of "Song That Goes Like This" from "Spamalot." The performance received a superior rating at the district competition. They'll perform the act at the state convention.

Emily Garcia and Lauren Wampler play bullies during the thespian troupe's one-act play "First Person Shooter."

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Emily Garcia and Lauren Wampler play bullies during the thespian troupe's one-act play "First Person Shooter."

Braden River High School thespian troupe members perform their one-act play "First Person Shooter."

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 |

Braden River High School thespian troupe members perform their one-act play "First Person Shooter."

Drama club and thespian troupe perform 22 acts during drama showcase.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Zoe Smith, a senior at Braden River High School, took the stage with her five best friends by her side. 

Together, Smith along with Mattie Baker, Emily Garcia, Grace Gustafson and Lauren Wampler, sang a five-part harmony of the reprise "Mama Who Bore Me" from "Spring Awakening."

"You can't get any better than that, getting to perform on stage with your best friends," Smith said. 

The small group musical number was one of the five performances Smith participated in during school's drama club and theater troupe's showcase Jan. 22. 

Twenty-three students performed solos, duets, small group musicals, a large group musical and a one-act play for family, friends and community members. The thespian troupe performed six acts they will perform during a state convention.

Senior Jordyn Collis' talents in the school's thespian troupe and drama club shine on and off the stage as she not only did a contrasting monologue and participated in a group number and one-act play but also stage managed. 

"I get to show you can be successful in both elements of theater," she said. "I'm recognized for my onstage work, but I'm also getting to work backstage, so it really shows that you don't have to just focus on one thing. You can really put a hand in each different pool of theater and still be wildly successful."

