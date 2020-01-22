Showcase of talent at Braden River High School

Zoe Smith, a senior at Braden River High School, took the stage with her five best friends by her side.

Together, Smith along with Mattie Baker, Emily Garcia, Grace Gustafson and Lauren Wampler, sang a five-part harmony of the reprise "Mama Who Bore Me" from "Spring Awakening."

"You can't get any better than that, getting to perform on stage with your best friends," Smith said.

The small group musical number was one of the five performances Smith participated in during school's drama club and theater troupe's showcase Jan. 22.

Twenty-three students performed solos, duets, small group musicals, a large group musical and a one-act play for family, friends and community members. The thespian troupe performed six acts they will perform during a state convention.

Senior Jordyn Collis' talents in the school's thespian troupe and drama club shine on and off the stage as she not only did a contrasting monologue and participated in a group number and one-act play but also stage managed.

"I get to show you can be successful in both elements of theater," she said. "I'm recognized for my onstage work, but I'm also getting to work backstage, so it really shows that you don't have to just focus on one thing. You can really put a hand in each different pool of theater and still be wildly successful."