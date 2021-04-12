Shells stand up to storms

Bob Dreyfus, who maintains an art installation of shells and found beach objects by Banyan Bay Club, won't let the wind and rain stop his creations.

After years of maintaining his installations through late winter and early spring, Dreyfus is well-versed in brushing off the annoyance of a windblown beach. After April 11's storms, the bottom row was washed out, but Dreyfus recovered it and brushed off the rest. He's been working on this year's design for months and has added hands and figures drawn in shells alongside the swirls and spirals that make up much of his designs year after year.

Unfortunately, despite Dreyfus' careful ministrations to the shells and sand, it won't last much longer. He'll dismantle it by the beginning of turtle season, which starts May 1.