Shark's Tooth 10k returns to Rothenbach Park

The Shark's Tooth 10K race made its return to Rothenbach Park on March 5-6.

The annual event, which made its move to Rothenbach Park last year, brought nearly 200 runners together during its two days to run through the park's nature trails.

Karen Hayes, race director and president of the Active Suncoast Foundation, says turnout has been slightly lower since the pandemic has started.

Heather Butcher was the overall winner, and James Kidney was the first man to cross the finish line.