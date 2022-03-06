 Skip to main content
Racers pounded the pavement hard.

Shark's Tooth 10k returns to Rothenbach Park

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022

Mikey Ogden

Jen Palin

Sarah Spalding

Helen Davis, Elaine Hogg, Karen Haynes, Jean Hoops and Sondra Kostecke

Russell Gonzelz

Gordon Palin

Madison Thomas

Heather Butcher finished first.

James Kidney finished second.

Runners picked up medals after the race.

Shark Tooth event takes to the trails of nature preserve.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Shark's Tooth 10K race made its return to Rothenbach Park on March 5-6.

The annual event, which made its move to Rothenbach Park last year, brought nearly 200 runners together during its two days to run through the park's nature trails.

Karen Hayes, race director and president of the Active Suncoast Foundation, says turnout has been slightly lower since the pandemic has started.

Heather Butcher was the overall winner, and James Kidney was the first man to cross the finish line. 

