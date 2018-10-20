Share Care Global brings India to Sarasota

From the moment you stepped out of the car Oct. 19 at Michael's On East, the smell of curry and Indian food filled the air. Thankfully, the appetizers were ready for grabbing once inside.

An Evening in India, hosted by Share Care Global, brought guests together for an authentic Indian experience. Guests dressed in saris socialized with friends, ate food from Poonam Maini's restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, and danced the night away.

The funds raised from the gala are going towards the purchase of two ambulances in India, where Maini says many don't have access to a nearby hospital or quick transportation to a hospital in cases of emergency.