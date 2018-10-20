 Skip to main content
Chairwomen and Founder Poonam and Sheena Maini

Share Care Global brings India to Sarasota

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Signs with facts about Share Care Global's mission were around the atrium.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Maureen Cummins and Carissa Bibb

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

The ballroom of Michael's On East was decorated in many colors.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

The centerpieces stood tall above the tables.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Michael and Laura McCormick with Rekha and Deven Dave

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

JJ Miranda, Larry Parkin and Keith Johnson

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Victor and Tia Young

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Appetizers, such as this shrimp, were passed around during cocktail hour.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Lounging areas were set up in the atrium.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Authentic Indian Cuisine from Tandoor was served during social hour and dinner.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Guests were able to bid on authentic Indian purses.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Zara Barrie, Marie Partington and Lynn Barre

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Geneine Ryan handed out scarves to guests as they arrived.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Tony Bonacuse and Anju Lynn

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Sheena, Poonam, Shubi and Shamini Maini

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Shubi Maini and Chef Sonu

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Urmilla and Jay McMurren

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Mira Rhazanchi, Sarisa Ranajee and Paige Crittenden

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Courtney Bonacuse and Corinne Knibbs

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Jessica and Mario Brinjas

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

A TapSnap photo booth was set up with a green screen to create an India background.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Regina Wood

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

An Evening in India was held Oct. 19 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

From the moment you stepped out of the car Oct. 19 at Michael's On East, the smell of curry and Indian food filled the air. Thankfully, the appetizers were ready for grabbing once inside. 

An Evening in India, hosted by Share Care Global, brought guests together for an authentic Indian experience. Guests dressed in saris socialized with friends, ate food from Poonam Maini's restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, and danced the night away. 

The funds raised from the gala are going towards the purchase of two ambulances in India, where Maini says many don't have access to a nearby hospital or quick transportation to a hospital in cases of emergency.

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

