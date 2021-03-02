Seuss on the loose in Lakewood Ranch

Mariah Esparza, a teacher at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, put on a black cat suit and big red- and white-striped hat and made her way to every classroom at Kiddie Academy on March 2.

When she walked into the classrooms, she was no longer Miss Mariah but rather the Cat in the Hat, the classic Dr. Seuss storybook character.

Dozens of children at Kiddie Academy dressed as characters from Dr. Seuss books to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 2.

In one room, Esparza ran into student Aiden Osborne, who was also dressed as the Cat in the Hat.

“You look just like me,” Esparza said to Osborne as he smiled.

Esparza helped Osborne put on his hat and gloves to make the costume complete.

On top of dressing up, children read Dr. Seuss books, made crafts and enjoyed a lunch of green eggs and ham.