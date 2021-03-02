 Skip to main content
Aiden Osborne dresses just like Mariah Esparza, a teacher who is dressed as the Cat in the Hat, while Alangh Sage dresses as Thing 1. All characters are from Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat."

Seuss on the loose in Lakewood Ranch

Dressed as the Cat in the Hat, Mariah Esparza visits Peyton Kropidlowski, Oliver Bailey, Ethan Sanchez and Kinley Larson.

Mariah Esparza, a teacher at Kiddie Academy dressed as the Cat in the Hat, gives Emberly Fisher a big hug.

Brooke Williams, an assistant director, and Mariah Esparza, a teacher, celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday by dressing up.

Chase Slepokura shows off his Dr. Seuss themed shirt to Mariah Esparza, a teacher dressed as the Cat in the Hat.

Chase Slepokura stuck one fish, two fish, a red fish and a blue fish to his shirt to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Om Pathak and his teacher, Dahlia Olvera, dress as characters from Dr. Seuss books. Pathak has fish on his shirt for "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish."

Quinn Warner, Grant Jones, Brielle Paulina, Mariah Esparza and Dominic Fernandez go all out dressing up for Dr. Seuss day at Kiddie Academy.

Carter Dominguez, Peyton Williams, Mariah Esparza, Weston Michard and Lawrence James celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday. They all dressed in clothing showing different characters from Dr. Seuss books.

Kinsley Lunde and Addy Lunde are not only twinning with each other, but they're twinning with Mariah Esparza, a teacher.

Kaden Wilson and Ellie McLellan wear shirts with quotes from "Horton Hears a Who" and "Cat in the Hat" while Mariah Esparza, a teacher, dresses as the Cat in the Hat.

Logan Long, Mariah Esparza and Kingston Alberiton are ready to wish Dr. Seuss a happy birthday.

Ethan Diaz and Maisie Gallagher show their love for the Dr. Seuss classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by wearing a Grinch shirt and Cindy Lou Who shirt while Mariah Esparza, a teacher, dresses as the Cat in the Hat.

Ayden Spencer, Mariah Esparza and Addison Geibe dress as characters from Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat."

Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Mariah Esparza, a teacher at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, put on a black cat suit and big red- and white-striped hat and made her way to every classroom at Kiddie Academy on March 2.

When she walked into the classrooms, she was no longer Miss Mariah but rather the Cat in the Hat, the classic Dr. Seuss storybook character.

Dozens of children at Kiddie Academy dressed as characters from Dr. Seuss books to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 2.

In one room, Esparza ran into student Aiden Osborne, who was also dressed as the Cat in the Hat.

“You look just like me,” Esparza said to Osborne as he smiled.

Esparza helped Osborne put on his hat and gloves to make the costume complete.

On top of dressing up, children read Dr. Seuss books, made crafts and enjoyed a lunch of green eggs and ham.

