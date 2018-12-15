 Skip to main content
Amani Carter poses for a picture with Santa.

Serve up breakfast with Santa in Sarasota

Toys were given out to the children in attendance.

Ebony Phillips gets her face painted.

KJ Barksdale and Kameron McPherson

Tim Coxson and Sydney Graham are volunteering at the event.

Santa gives Ciriya Shannon a hug when he walks in the door.

Kylie Hunter, Princess Hunter and Michaela Hunter grab breakfast before meeting Santa.

Deniyla Brown tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas this year.

Alanin Storey talks to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Newtown Estates Park hosts Santa and kids for holiday cheer on Dec. 15.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The smell of bacon and pancakes mixed with the excitement of Santa Claus' arrival filled the atmosphere inside the Newtown Estates Park community center.

Breakfast with Santa was a huge hit as children and their families from all over the community came out to see Santa and grab a free breakfast. There was also a raffle for some of the pricier toys, and every child that went to the event walked away with a free present from a room full of toys. 

There was also an arts and crafts station and a place where children could frost and decorate their own holiday cookies.

