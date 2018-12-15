Serve up breakfast with Santa in Sarasota

The smell of bacon and pancakes mixed with the excitement of Santa Claus' arrival filled the atmosphere inside the Newtown Estates Park community center.

Breakfast with Santa was a huge hit as children and their families from all over the community came out to see Santa and grab a free breakfast. There was also a raffle for some of the pricier toys, and every child that went to the event walked away with a free present from a room full of toys.

There was also an arts and crafts station and a place where children could frost and decorate their own holiday cookies.