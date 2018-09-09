Seniors bring Scouts up to speed in Lakewood Ranch

Cub Scout Gabriel McFadden didn't earn a trophy during a Pinewood Derby race Sept. 9 at Inspired Living in Lakewood Ranch.

The 8-year-old did, however, learn seniors like competition, too.

Five seniors at Inspired Living built Pinewood Derby cars to race against Cub Scout Troop 191 entries in a unique event that brought the two groups together for a friendly and fun day of competition.

Three of the senior-built cars eventually zoomed down the track faster than all the Cub Scout entries.

“All the races I’ve ever been in (against Cub Scouts), I’ve gotten second,” said McFadden, whose car was painted to look like Pikachu, his favorite character from the Pokemon series. “At least we get to eat ice cream.”

Inspired Living resident Bob Deam thoroughly enjoyed his first try at crafting a Pinewood Derby car.

“We’re learning as we go," said Deam, who picked up a few tips he wants to use when he builds a car for next year's event.

Besides Deam, Dayna Henry, Lee Kness (the program coordinator for Inspired Living), Brenda Franzese and Jerry Constantino built cars to face against the Cub Scouts, who ranged in ages from 6 to 10. Other residents came to watch and they were delighted when Franzese took the title.

Franzese said the "googly eyes" she attached to the front of her car gave her something extra.

“Maybe they were my lucky charm," she said.